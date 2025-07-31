Pakistan’s Rs 2.5 Billion Gaming & Animation Project to Start on August 1 — Here’s What It Means for Youth!

After months of delays, Pakistan’s much-anticipated Center of Excellence in Gaming and Animation (CEGA) is officially set to launch on August 1, 2025. The Rs2.52 billion project, funded by Ignite National Technology Fund under the Ministry of IT & Telecom, aims to establish a national hub for gaming and animation skill development.

The contract, awarded to HUM Networks Ltd., will span over five years and three months. It includes setting up infrastructure, co-working facilities, and training programs to equip Pakistani youth with in-demand skills in animation, game development, and digital media.

According to official documents, the project faced procedural reviews and multiple evaluations before receiving final approval by Ignite’s Board of Directors in May 2025. The contract was signed on July 15, 2025.

CEGA is expected to fill a critical gap in Pakistan’s creative economy. With more than 195 million mobile users and over 30,000 ICT graduates annually, the country has a strong foundation for digital innovation. CEGA will not only enhance technical skills but also provide a launchpad for startups and creators to tap into the $500 billion global gaming and animation industry.

Officials believe the project will empower Pakistani youth, generate employment, and support the country’s digital exports through creative technology.

Also read:

Payoneer Hosted “Game Leaders Connect 2025” to Power Global Growth for Pakistan’s Gaming Industry