Pakistan’s Startup Funding Falls to $15.2 Million in Q3 2025

Pakistan’s startup ecosystem has witnessed a slowdown in investor activity during the third quarter of 2025, attracting $15.2 million across six publicly disclosed deals, according to a new Invest2Innovate (i2i) report. While it may seem like a substantial amount, it actually marks a substantial dip from the $58 million recorded in Q2 2025, signaling a cooling period in venture capital inflows.

Despite the decline, industry analysts suggest that the ecosystem is in fact,evolving. It is showing signs of a broader mix of sectors, funding models, and investor participation indicating a gradual maturation of Pakistan’s startup landscape.

Trukkr Tops Q3 with $10 Million Raise

Trukkr, a logistics startup, raised $10 million through a blend of equity and debt financing. It was followed by BusCaro’s $2 million hybrid deal, Myco’s $1.5 million Web3 funding round, Metric’s $1.3 million fintech seed investment, and ScholarBee’s $350,000 convertible note.

In addition Pakhtun Wardrobe, a fashion startup, secured $31,000 in equity funding. Three other i2i Scale accelerator startups received undisclosed rounds, bringing the total to nine transactions, the highest quarterly count since late 2024.

Greater Sector Diversity Reflects a Maturing Market

While previous quarters were dominated by single mega-deals, Q3 2025 saw a wider distribution of capital across industries including logistics, mobility, fintech, Web3, fashion, edtech, and digital health. This diversification is viewed by experts as a positive sign of ecosystem depth, suggesting that investors are now more willing to explore newer spaces and that startups are branching out beyond traditional technology-based services.

Hybrid Financing Gains Ground

One of the most notable trends in Pakistan startup funding Q3 2025 was the rise of hybrid financing models. Out of six disclosed deals, four; Trukkr, BusCaro, Myco, and ScholarBee, combined equity, debt, or convertible notes. This marks a clear departure from earlier quarters, which were primarily driven by pure equity deals. Founders are now willing to embrace hybrid structures to reduce dilution and maintain ownership, while investors naturally prefer models that allow them to mitigate risk. This evolution highlights the ecosystem’s growing sophistication and adaptability to changing economic conditions.

Women-Led Startups Maintain Upward Momentum

Another encouraging trend in Q3 was the continued presence of women-led and co-founded startups. Building on the momentum from MedIQ’s $6 million round in Q2, these ventures are showing increasing visibility in Pakistan’s investment landscape. Although deal sizes for women-led startups remain relatively smaller, analysts believe their consistent participation points toward improved gender diversity and an expanding pool of female founders in Pakistan’s tech ecosystem.

Local vs Global Investor Dynamics

The report highlighted a clear divide between local and international investor activity. Local players like Accelerate Prosperity, Salt Ventures, i2i Ventures, and several angel investors were key supporters of early-stage startups such as BusCaro, ScholarBee, and Pakhtun Wardrobe.

In contrast, major funding rounds were led by foreign investors, including Yango Ventures (UAE), Daman Investments (UAE), 500 Global (US), Cartography Capital (US), A-Typical Ventures (Qatar), Plus VC (Abu Dhabi), and Tim Draper (US), who contributed most of the disclosed capital.

While international confidence in Pakistani startups remains strong, the shortage of domestic growth capital continues to hinder local scale-up potential.

Ecosystem Outlook: A Need for Mid-Sized Rounds

According to the i2i report, six startups contributed to nearly all of Q3’s disclosed funding, reflecting both the promise and the limitations of Pakistan’s venture ecosystem. While the rise of diverse funding models and international participation shows long-term potential, experts emphasize the need for more mid-sized rounds to bridge the gap between small seed-stage deals and larger Series A investments to improve the overall startup ecosystem.

The report concludes that despite the funding slowdown, Pakistan’s startup ecosystem is showing resilience and structural growth, with founders and investors alike adapting to a changing global funding climate.