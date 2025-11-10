Pakistan’s Tax Revenues Climb Sharply, Telecom Sector Emerges as Major Tax Contributor

Pakistan’s tax revenues posted strong growth in FY2024–25, rising 23.5% year-on-year to Rs3.38 trillion, driven largely by higher collections from the telecom, salary, and contract sectors, according to data released by the Revenue Division’s Yearbook 2024–25.

Among the top-performing segments, the telephone and telecom category recorded a 24.1% increase, reaching Rs123.4 billion, up from Rs99.4 billion a year earlier. The figures reflect the expanding role of digital communication services in Pakistan’s economy, as well as the growing tax contribution from the telecom industry.

Analysts say the sharp rise in telecom-related collections highlights how deeply mobile connectivity, broadband usage, and digital transactions are now woven into Pakistan’s fiscal landscape. The sector’s strong performance was supported by increased data consumption, higher mobile penetration, and expanding digital services, even as operators contend with mounting tax burdens and regulatory uncertainty.

“Telecom taxation is becoming a crucial pillar of the government’s revenue structure,” said a senior telecom policy analyst. “But excessive taxation could discourage new investment and slow Pakistan’s progress toward 5G and digital transformation goals.”

Contracts, Salaries, and IT Exports Lead Broader Tax Growth

Beyond telecom, contracts and salaries remained the biggest contributors to withholding tax revenues—collecting Rs737.7 billion and Rs605.6 billion, respectively. Both categories saw impressive gains of 39% and 54.7%, reflecting greater compliance from large organizations and improved payroll transparency.

Meanwhile, exports, including IT and software services, jumped 23.5%, underlining the resilience of Pakistan’s technology sector despite global headwinds.

Collections from bank interest and securities dipped slightly by 1.6%, hinting at subdued deposit growth as consumers and businesses pivot toward digital investment and fintech platforms.

Revenues from property transactions and electricity bills, however, rose 14–23%, signaling continued urban development and stronger energy demand.

Economists believe the government’s growing dependence on telecom and IT-linked revenues marks a broader shift toward a digitally integrated tax regime. With the telecom sector now serving as a vital collection point ranging from prepaid levies to digital service taxes, the country’s fiscal health is increasingly tied to the performance of its digital infrastructure.

“The data shows that telecom is no longer just a communication sector, it’s a fiscal enabler,” one FBR official told PhoneWorld. “The next step should be balancing taxation with investment incentives to sustain this digital momentum.”

📊 Key Withholding Tax Sources—FY2024–25

Category FY 2024–25 (Rs Billion) Growth (%) Contracts 737.7 39.0 Salaries 605.6 54.7 Bank Interest & Securities 475.1 −1.6 Imports 421.8 10.9 Telephone (Telecom) 123.4 24.1 Exports (including IT Services) 122.3 23.5 Electricity Bills 144.4 11.2

Source: Revenue Division Year Book 2024–25