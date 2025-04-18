While the world is moving towards a more digital environment, Pakistan is also making its way towards a more advanced and digital pathway. Whether it is about the introduction of IT as a subject from Grade 6 to the introduction of new IT companies in the country, Pakistan is progressing, though slowly, in the field of IT. According to the latest stats from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), there are a total of 2,757 new companies registered in March 2025, bringing the total number of registered companies in the country to 249,365. The IT and e-commerce sectors saw the largest growth, with 552 new companies registered in March 2025.

Not only we see growth in IT companies, but the government also registered around 99.9% of new companies digitally. Registering the new companies digitally provides a seamless and tech-driven regulatory environment. It also promotes transparency and supports ease of doing business in Pakistan.

Pakistan’s Tech Sector Expands with 552 New IT Companies Registered in March 2025

Among these, around 54% are Private Limited Companies, while single-member companies represented 40%. The remaining 6% included public unlisted companies, not-for-profit organisations, trade organisations, and limited liability partnerships (LLPs).

The data also reveals the sector-wise growth across multiple industries.

552 Companies in the IT and e-commerce sectors

350 Companies in the trading sector

313 companies in the services

256 companies in Real Estate Development & Construction

161 companies in Tourism and Transport

147 companies in Food and Beverages

127 Companies in Education

124 companies in Corporate Agricultural Farming

65 Textile companies

63 Marketing and Advertising companies

54 Mining companies

54 Quarrying companies

51 Pharmaceutical companies

Engineering, Fuel and Energy, and Chemical with 41 new registrations each.

Other contributing sectors included Power Generation, Healthcare, Communication, Auto and Allied, Sports and Allied, Tobacco, Broadcasting and Telecasting, Steel, Arts and Culture, and NBFCs, among others, with a combined total of 371 new companies.

Foreign investment also played a role, with 73 newly registered companies receiving funding from investors based in countries such as Australia, China, Hong Kong, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lebanon, Malaysia, Norway, Singapore, Spain, Vietnam, and Yemen.

SECP aims to keep building on this momentum by further improving its digital systems, making business registration more efficient, and encouraging entrepreneurship and investment to support Pakistan’s economic growth.

See Also: Pakistan Assembles 7.21 Million Mobile Phones in Q1 2025