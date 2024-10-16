Pakistan’s Tech Sector Shines at GITEX Global

Pakistan’s tech industry is experiencing remarkable success at GITEX Global, Dubai, with companies generating substantial revenue and expanding their international reach. The Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) Acting CEO, Zeeshan Khattak, has announced that Pakistani tech companies are achieving impressive returns from their participation in the event, with historic revenue-to-subsidy ratios of approximately 40:1.

Khattak emphasized the immense benefits of GITEX for Pakistan’s IT industry, providing a platform for exposure and networking with global players. He highlighted that the PSEB actively follows up with companies post-event to assess their outcomes, ensuring that the investment in supporting their participation yields maximum returns.

Over 80 Pakistani companies are showcasing their products and services at GITEX, aiming to strengthen their position in the global market and boost Pakistan’s export potential. The event offers a unique opportunity for these companies to connect with international businesses and explore new partnerships.

The second day of GITEX attracted a large crowd of visitors from various countries, drawn to the innovative and futuristic stalls on display. The Etisalat pavilion, showcasing drones, cars, and a robotic music band, was particularly impressive.

Khattak noted that Pakistani tech companies are increasingly establishing branch offices and subsidiaries abroad, such as in Dubai, to enhance their international presence. He observed a growing trend among software companies to set up front offices in cities like Dubai to network with clients and manage global relationships, while maintaining their technical teams in Pakistan.

The PSEB Acting CEO also highlighted the potential of Pakistan’s highly skilled workforce, with around 75,000 IT graduates entering the job market annually. He emphasized that with proper exposure, skill development, and infrastructure, Pakistan’s IT sector can achieve ambitious export targets. The PSEB is committed to bridging the gap between universities and the industry to ensure that graduates are equipped with the necessary skills for export-oriented work.

Khattak emphasized the importance of three key factors for success in the global market: exposure, skill development, and infrastructure. The PSEB is focused on creating opportunities for training and mentoring to ensure that Pakistan’s IT professionals are globally competitive.

With growing international interest in Pakistan’s IT capabilities, Khattak expressed optimism about the future, particularly as the country continues to foster stronger ties with global markets through events like GITEX.