Pakistan’s Universities Set for AI and Digital Overhaul Under Huawei–HEC Plan

A high-level delegation from Huawei met with Chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Nadeem Mahbub, to review ongoing collaborations and explore new initiatives to accelerate digital transformation in Pakistan’s higher education sector under the new Huawei–HEC Plan.

The Huawei delegation comprised Yushaoning, Vice CEO of Public Affairs; Pan Feng, Managing Director of Enterprise Business Group (EBG); and Ali Raza, Account Director for Education.

During the meeting, Huawei officials highlighted the company’s more than 15-year partnership with HEC, noting its substantial contributions to the Higher Education Development in Pakistan (HEDP) projects. The tech giant also emphasized its role in setting up ICT Academies in universities nationwide, aimed at nurturing the next generation of digital talent.

One of the key achievements cited was Pakistan’s strong performance in this year’s global ICT competition, where university teams secured first, second, and third positions, an outcome Huawei said reflected the impact of sustained investment in ICT education and training.

AI, Cloud, and Digital Overhaul at Heart of New Huawei–HEC Plan

Reaffirming its commitment to Pakistan’s academic sector, Huawei expressed interest in expanding its collaboration with HEC in several priority areas, including the digital transformation of Higher Education Institutions (HEIs), integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) into learning systems, and the modernization of network infrastructure and services.

Huawei also extended an official invitation for HEC to participate in Huawei Connect 2025 in Shanghai. The company proposed that Pakistan present a case study on its Education Cloud during the Cloud & AI Summit, positioning the country’s experience within global technology trends.

Chairman Nadeem Mahbub thanked Huawei for its consistent support in advancing technological progress across universities and expressed optimism about deeper collaboration in the era of AI-driven education.

“This partnership has already produced tangible results, and we look forward to scaling it further to prepare our universities for the demands of the future,” Mr. Mahbub remarked.

With both sides reaffirming their strategic partnership, the meeting underscored a shared vision to equip Pakistan’s higher education system with cutting-edge digital infrastructure and globally competitive ICT skills.

ALSO READ: MoITT & PSEB Offer 6-Month Paid Internships for IT Graduates