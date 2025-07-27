Pakistan’s Youth and Energy May Drive Global Bitcoin Adoption, Says Minister

Pakistan is stepping into the future of finance with bold steps toward Bitcoin and crypto adoption. According to Bilal Bin Saqib, Pakistan’s State Minister for Crypto and Blockchain, the country’s youth and surplus energy position it as a key player in the bitcoin adoption.

In an exclusive interview with Cointelegraph, Bin Saqib said that Pakistan is not alone in this journey. “A global policy shift has happened, not just in Pakistan, but all around the world,” he stated. Pakistan officially moved to regulate cryptocurrencies in November 2024, marking a turning point for the nation’s digital economy.

One of the main reasons behind Pakistan’s rapid crypto growth is its young population. Bin Saqib shared some eye-opening statistics: Pakistan has around 40 million crypto wallets and is among the top five countries in the world for crypto adoption. He credited this to the nation’s youthful demographics.

“Pakistan’s median age is 20. We have 250 million people, and 70% are under 30,” he said. “If Pakistan’s youth were a country, it would rank among the top 10 most populous nations.”

He believes emerging markets like Pakistan can leap ahead in adopting new technologies like Bitcoin. Unlike developed nations, which are larger and slower to change, smaller countries can be more flexible. “It’s easier to make a speedboat move than the Titanic,” he explained.

Partnership With El Salvador

Pakistan is also forming international partnerships to fast-track its crypto goals. In July 2025, Pakistan signed a letter of intent with El Salvador, the first country to make Bitcoin legal tender. This agreement focuses on sharing education, knowledge, and infrastructure related to Bitcoin, crypto mining, and energy use.

The partnership also looks at how both countries — which are under IMF financial programs — can use digital assets and new technologies for economic growth.

A Comprehensive Framework in the Works

Bin Saqib also revealed that Pakistan is working on a comprehensive digital asset regulatory framework. This includes:

Licensing of crypto exchanges

Developing a strategic Bitcoin reserve

Launching a national stablecoin

Setting up AI and crypto mining centers

Mining Bitcoin With Excess Energy

One of the most exciting parts of Pakistan’s strategy is its plan to use excess electricity for Bitcoin mining. Bin Saqib said Pakistan has around 10,000 megawatts (MW) of unused energy. This surplus is currently a financial burden, as the country pays capacity charges for electricity it doesn’t use.

To turn this liability into an asset, Pakistan will allocate 2,000 MW for Bitcoin mining and AI data centers. The country is also looking at methane and other runoff energy sources to power mining operations.

The Road Ahead

Pakistan is on the path to becoming a digital leader in crypto adoption. With strong policy support, a young tech-savvy population, and an energy surplus, the country could leapfrog larger economies in embracing blockchain and Bitcoin.

As Bilal Bin Saqib put it, “Emerging markets are what will leapfrog the adoption of these new technologies.”

