Pakistan’s Youth at Grave Risk as Online Drug Trade Spreads Unchecked, Experts Warn

Pakistan is confronting a growing threat as drug traffickers increasingly move operations online, exploiting encrypted messaging apps, digital payments, and the Dark Web. Experts warned that these developments are making drug markets harder to detect and control, putting the country’s youth at significant risk.

The warnings came during a high-level session organized by the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS) Cyber Security Program, led by Alina Fayaz, in Islamabad. The session gathered diplomats, security experts, and law enforcement officials to discuss the rise of digital drug networks and explore strategies to combat them.

Ambassador Jauhar Saleem, President of IRS, emphasized that while digital platforms offer opportunities, they also expose young people to criminal activities, including online drug distribution. He urged strengthening state capacities, training cyber specialists, and modernizing agencies such as the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). Saleem highlighted the importance of interagency collaboration and knowledge sharing to counter increasingly sophisticated trafficking techniques.

Troels Vester, UNODC Country Representative, highlighted the Dark Web’s growing role as a “sophisticated enabler” of criminal activity. He noted that organized criminal networks are adopting e-commerce-style models, using encrypted channels and digital payments to expand their reach. He stressed that these trends demand a coordinated, technology-driven, and well-resourced national response.

Oliver Gadney, Program Coordinator at UNODC Headquarters, shared insights into global investigative methodologies and technological tools to combat online trafficking. He underlined the need for strong inter-agency cooperation and the disruption of financial networks supporting criminal enterprises. Gadney also stressed that law enforcement must adapt to fast-evolving digital ecosystems while maintaining compassion for individuals struggling with addiction.

Ambassador Mansoor Khan, former Chair of the UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs, highlighted the regional dimension of the problem, noting that Afghanistan and Pakistan remain major producers and transit routes for opiates. He warned that educational institutions are increasingly targeted, with nearly 70% of Pakistan’s drug users under 30, driven by stress, peer pressure, and easy accessibility. Despite the Anti-Narcotics Force’s (ANF) efforts, he said, sophisticated digital networks and established trafficking routes continue to fuel the crisis.

Concluding the session, Ambassador Saleem called for a holistic strategy combining stronger border controls, improved monitoring systems, awareness campaigns, and coordinated institutional responses. He emphasized that only an integrated approach can effectively counter Pakistan’s emerging digital and transnational drug-trafficking threats.

Also read:

PM Fan Replacement Scheme 2025: Step-by-Step Guide to Apply Online