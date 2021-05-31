Panasonic first to launch paperless e-warranty with Smart Care App in Pakistan The Panasonic Smart Care App was launched for the Pakistan market during an online customer service strategy conference themed CX through DX held last week.

Panasonic, the global consumer electronics leader, has announced the availability of its new Smart Care App – a digital platform for service and warranty support in Pakistan; with this, Panasonic became the first major brand to launch paperless warranty support in the region.

Launched during the first-ever online customer service strategy conference themed CX through DX (Enhancing Customer Experience Through Digital Excellence), the Smart Care App will allow customers, dealers, and service centers to communicate all service-related matters and claim warranty seamlessly. Initially available in Pakistan, the second phase will see Panasonic Marketing Middle East and Africa (PMMAF) roll out the app to more markets in the MEA region in the second half of FY 2021.

The user-friendly app is compatible with Android and iOS devices. It can be downloaded free from the app/play store by searching “Panasonic Smart Care”. The Smart Care App is a one-stop window to manage your Panasonic product warranty and service request accessible at your fingertips. Customers do not need to keep any purchase invoice or warranty card. On registering a product online, they will get paperless warranty support, a first in the region.

The prominent features of the app will allow customers to know product warranty status, request and track services, find the nearest service centres, use smart assistance, and get timely reminders and alerts for warranty expiry. To meet and exceed customer expectations, Panasonic will further update the app with additional features based on user reviews. Furthermore, those using the app in the introductory period will be provided an additional 3-month warranty on the products* registered on the Panasonic Smart Care App or online.

The brand also launched its Product Compliance Management System, an online B2B platform to digitally consolidate all Technical Regulations documents, to ensure country-wise product-related regulations are met, timely automated reminders for renewal of certificates, and much more.

Addressing over 150 service and distribution partners at the conference, PMMAF’s Managing Director Hiroyuki Shibutani said: “I strongly believe that service is the key differentiator as it ensures a good relationship with our customers for a longer time, much after the products are sold. That is why it gives me immense pleasure to announce the launch of these two critical digital systems, which will make it easier for all our partners to access service and support information at their fingertips and help serve our customers better.”

“Keeping up with the new normal, where digital is the way to go, our aim is to enhance customer experience through digital excellence. This is what ‘CX through DX’ stands for and clearly states the key focus for our customer service in FY2021. We want to make it easier for customers to avail services from the safety of their homes and enable our partners to communicate seamlessly to provide the fastest service. We will follow the global CS direction by continuing to offer excellence to our valued customers through 5-star star care service, which goes beyond expectation,” Mr. Shibutani added.

“Panasonic is a global front-runner in consumer electronics business aiming to make customers daily lives better in every way. We have achieved another milestone by becoming the first brand to introduce a digital platform for service and warranty support. With the help of this app, we will be able to impeccably integrate all service-related activities between customers, retail partners and service centers in Pakistan, and later the whole MEA region. With Smart Service App, we aim to simplify service procedure and ensure the best customer experience, as well as productively engage with dealers, retailers and service partners,” commented Anthony Peter – Director, Customer Service Division (CSD) PMMAF.