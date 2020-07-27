Pandora Interactive Voice Ads Features Launched for Selected Users

Last year, Pandora had announced the up-gradation of the app and revealed its plans to introduce interactive voice ads. In December, we came to know that the app is already Alpha testing this Pandora Interactive Voice Ads feature. Just a few days back, the company has announced that it has launched interactive voice ads into more extensive public testing. Pandora also gathered data to find out whether people are interested in n voice ads or not. To its surprise, the research concluded that 72% of listeners thought that voice ads are easy to engage, whereas 27% claimed that they love to interact with ads, and 20 % like having this new addition to the app.

The new interactive voice ads feature allows pandora users to interact with ads using their voice, and in this way, they can easily receive useful information. For this, Pandora also teamed up with big companies, including Ashley HomeStore, Comcast, Doritos, Nestles, Turner Broadcasting, Uniliver, and Wendy’s, while many more are in the queue.

So after you have got this feature on the app, every time an interactive ad runs on Pandora, it will ask listeners various questions, and if they answer “yes”, they will be provided with more information as well. Some of the interactive ads are so useful as they provide important information such as tips to get better night’s sleep and other helpful topics like this one.

If a user is not comfortable with ads and gets annoyed with ads while consuming media content, these interactive ads with change your overall experience. Its the best way to learn about the latest information while being in a lighter mood, listening to music. Many users would already have received this feature; however, if you are one of those who haven’t, you need to update your app from Google Play Store and app store to enjoy the latest version.

