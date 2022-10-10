Papa John’s Sued For ‘Wiretapping’ Its Own Website

According to the latest news we have come to know that the famous pizza chain, Papa John’s is being sued by a customer. The interesting part of the news is that they are not being sued for its pizza but for allegedly breaking the US Wiretap Act.

The so-called session replay software helps to record everything a user does on the site together with what fetching pages and placing an order would submit. For example, it tells Papa John’s where the mouse is moved and clicked, and what’s typed into the page. This type of info can be used to figure out where users get stuck, bail out of a sale, get lost, and so on. The point worth mentioning here is that the Session replay tools have been a privacy concern due to their:

indiscriminate capturing of data

poor security

failures to get user consent to track and store this data

analysts going over your every move to see how they can optimize their web pages and boost sales.

On the contrary, you may not see it as that much of a concern given all the other material data a website might have on you including name, email, home address, date of birth, orders placed, payment details, etc. The Papa John’s case was filed this week in a federal district court in southern California. The proposed class-action suit alleges Papa John’s of violating both the Wiretap Act and the California Invasion of Privacy Act (CIPA) by using its session replay software illegally. The lawsuit, brought by San Diego’s David Kauffman, alleges:

“The purported use of ‘session replay’ technology is to monitor and discover broken website features; however, the extent and detail collected by users of the technology … far exceeds the stated purpose,”

The latest reports claim that the lawsuit is seeking “the greater of $10,000 or $100 per day for each violation” of the Wiretap Act as well as $2,500 in statutory damages for each violation of CIPA. The bad news is that, for Papa John’s, if found liable, that will amount to a lot of cash. Kauffman’s lawyers are not certain how many class members the lawsuit covers, however, they believe “millions” were snooped on.

