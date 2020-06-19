Paperless driving license to introduce in Pakistan

Another progress in technology, Government of Punjab introduced the new system of paperless driving license. This initiative has been taken to provide ease to the citizens and specifically to the old citizens who used to stand for hours in the que to wait for their turn. This system has been formed in collaboration with Pakistan Information technology Board and central Police Rawalpindi.

In this regard, the launched facility will have one window system and will facilitate the issuance of the learning driving license to the people without having to carry any documents, as traditionally conducted. In addition to this, license holders can also renew their validity via this facility. No need to carry photos, passports or any form whatsoever. The only requirement is to have your National Identity Ca carried

Implementing the paperless driving license system as of now still requires some adjustments. You still have to make a file requiring you to provide two photos of the passport size and stamps equal to the amount of the license fee attached to the forms, indicating that you have paid the government fees/processing fee designated for its making. When your registration expires after the lockdown, you’ll also have to face a penalty for crossing the deadline, despite the fact that offices were not working.