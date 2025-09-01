Paramount Wants a Call of Duty Movie But Will Microsoft Ever Say Yes?

Paramount Pictures has set its sights on turning Call of Duty into a blockbuster film franchise. But while the studio’s new CEO, David Ellison, may have the game rights in his crosshairs, securing them won’t be easy. The final decision rests with Microsoft Gaming chief Phil Spencer, who has openly questioned whether video games need Hollywood at all.

Call of Duty Movie: Paramount’s Next Big Bet After Sonic

Ellison, who recently took over as Paramount’s chairman and CEO, is reportedly prioritizing Call of Duty as the studio’s next video game adaptation. The move comes on the heels of Paramount’s success with the Sonic the Hedgehog films, which outperformed expectations at the box office and proved that game-to-film adaptations can strike gold when done right. But for every Sonic, there’s also a cautionary tale: Paramount’s Halo series struggled with mixed reviews and was quietly cancelled after just two seasons.

Microsoft Holds the Key

The biggest obstacle for Paramount’s Call of Duty movie ambitions isn’t casting or choosing which storyline to adapt; it’s getting the rights. Microsoft acquired Activision Blizzard, and with it, the Call of Duty franchise. That means Ellison’s ambitions depend entirely on Phil Spencer’s approval.

Spencer hasn’t ruled out film adaptations, but his stance is far from enthusiastic. In an interview with a news platform earlier this year, he warned against reducing gaming IP to licensing fodder:

The videogame business is successful by itself. It doesn’t need this outlet. You’ve got to start with a partner who understands our team and the story of that IP and then letting them work through the process. That’s my only barrier: let’s never turn this into something where it has to get done, every franchise has to have a game or a movie or a TV show, and it becomes more like licensing. It’s got to be about the creative outlet that linear media offers for our franchises.

In other words, unless Paramount can prove it understands what makes Call of Duty resonate with millions of players, Spencer may keep Hollywood at bay.

Call of Duty Movie: A Franchise Too Big for One Story?

Even if Paramount secures the rights, the creative challenge looms large. Call of Duty isn’t a single storyline but a sprawling franchise spanning World War II, Cold War espionage, near-future tech wars, and even battle royale chaos in Warzone.

Should the film focus on a beloved character like Alex Mason from Black Ops or Captain John Price from Modern Warfare? Or should Paramount take the Fallout approach, creating a brand-new character in the Call of Duty universe? Whichever option it takes, the risk of alienating fans is real.

A History of False Starts

This isn’t the first time Hollywood has tried to adapt Call of Duty. Back in 2015, Activision floated the idea of a full cinematic universe, imagining interconnected films much like Marvel’s Avengers saga. The plan fizzled out, leaving nothing but speculation.

With Paramount now negotiating for the rights, the question is whether Ellison can succeed where Activision failed or if this attempt will also fade into development limbo.

What This Means for Gamers and Hollywood

For Paramount, landing Call of Duty would be a major statement of intent. In an era where studios are scrambling for franchises with built-in audiences, CoD is one of the biggest entertainment brands on the planet. The franchise has sold over 425 million copies worldwide, with annual releases generating billions.

But for Microsoft, the stakes are different. A poorly received film could dilute a brand that’s already among its crown jewels. With regulators, gamers, and investors watching closely, Spencer has little incentive to rush.

So, will Call of Duty make the leap from console to cinema? Paramount is aiming down the sights, but the shot may never fire unless Microsoft decides Hollywood is worth the risk.