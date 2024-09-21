Parents Unaware of Teen’s GenAI Usage

A recent survey conducted by Common Sense Media found that many parents underestimate their teen’s use of GenAI, such as ChatGPT. Despite widespread adoption among teens, a significant number of parents are unaware of their children’s interactions with these AI tools.

The survey polled 1,045 U.S. adult parents and their teens, revealing that 70 percent of teens have used GenAI platforms. However, only 37 percent of parents whose children had used AI were aware of their usage. Many parents were surprised to learn about their teen’s experimentation with these tools.

Teens reported using generative AI for homework help, avoiding boredom, and language translation. Some even admitted to using AI for school assignments without their teacher’s knowledge. Additionally, teens created new content using other people’s voices or images, sometimes for jokes or to tease others.

While the survey did not include findings on the use of AI for explicit nonconsensual imagery, Lenhart noted that young users may not be aware of the potential for bias, incorrect information, and privacy violations associated with generative AI.

Lenhart emphasized the importance of understanding the limitations and risks of generative AI tools, as they can produce misleading or harmful content. Teens should be aware of the potential consequences of using these tools for cheating or creating content without consent.

Overall, the survey highlights the need for parents and educators to be more informed about their teen’s use of generative AI. By understanding the potential benefits and risks, parents can guide their children in using these tools responsibly and ethically.