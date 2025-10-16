Parliamentary Committee in Islamabad Fails to Reach Consensus on LDI Outstanding Dues

The Parliamentary Subcommittee on Information Technology and Telecommunication, chaired by Convener Zulfiqar Ali, held an in-camera session on Wednesday to deliberate on the issue of long-distance and international (LDI) telecom operators’ outstanding dues.

According to officials, the meeting was held in-camera at the request of the Ministry of Law and Justice, whose representatives attended the session to brief members on the legal aspects of the ongoing court cases involving LDI companies.

Sources within the committee told reporters that LDI operators have submitted proposals to the subcommittee outlining possible payment mechanisms for the recovery of their dues. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), after holding multiple hearings, had issued determination orders against these operators. However, several companies have obtained stay orders from various courts, delaying enforcement actions.

Insiders added that the PTA maintains a strong legal position and remains confident of a favorable outcome once the cases are decided. They said that most LDI companies have expressed willingness to pay the principal amount in installments, though some firms are awaiting court decisions, even on the principal dues, before proceeding further.

The meeting was also attended by the Law Secretary and the Additional Attorney General, who briefed members on the current status of the cases pending in court. Committee members emphasized the need for the government to facilitate early resolution of legal proceedings to prevent further delays in payment recovery.

Some lawmakers observed that the issue might have been resolved earlier if the Telecom Tribunal—intended to handle industry disputes—had been constituted. The Ministry of Information Technology informed the subcommittee that the appointment of the tribunal’s chairman and members falls under the purview of the Ministry of Law, which has yet to finalize the process.

Due to the absence of Federal Minister Shaza Fatima, the subcommittee was unable to reach a final consensus on the LDI operators’ proposals. Officials said discussions would continue in future sessions to develop a unified position on the matter.

