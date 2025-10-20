Parliamentary Secretary’s WhatsApp Hacked, Fraudulent Messages Sent to Contacts

In a worrying incident for Pakistan’s political community, Dr Nikhat Shakeel, Parliamentary Secretary for Science and Technology, became the latest Pakistani MP targeted by cybercriminals after her WhatsApp was hacked. Hackers reportedly gained access to her account and began sending fraudulent messages to her contacts, demanding money. The breach has not only affected her personal network but has also raised serious concerns about the digital security of public officials across the country.

“The hackers are sending fake messages to my close contacts and reaching out to multiple numbers asking for financial assistance,” Dr. Shakeel stated. “This is causing concern among other members of Parliament as well.”

Immediate Action Taken with NCCIA

Following the breach, Dr. Shakeel filed a formal complaint with the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), urging swift intervention. Despite efforts, her WhatsApp account remained inaccessible even after 24 hours, highlighting the sophistication of cyberattacks targeting high-profile figures.

Cybersecurity experts note that Parliament members and public officials in Pakistan are increasingly vulnerable to online scams and social engineering attacks. The NCCIA has yet to release details on the progress of the investigation.

Secretary’s WhatsApp Hacked: Parliamentary Community on High Alert

The breach has sent waves of alarm across the parliamentary community. Authorities are advising MPs to strengthen digital security measures, including two-factor authentication, strong passwords, and awareness of phishing attempts.

Rising Cybercrime Threat in Pakistan

“With Pakistan’s increasing reliance on digital platforms for communication and official work, cybercriminals are finding new ways to exploit vulnerabilities in popular messaging apps like WhatsApp. These attacks often involve sophisticated social engineering techniques, phishing, and account takeovers, putting users at risk of financial fraud, identity theft, and reputational damage.

Experts emphasize that high-profile individuals, particularly government officials and public figures, are especially vulnerable, as their contacts and sensitive information can be leveraged for scams or malicious purposes. In response to the breach, Dr. Shakeel has called on the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) to take immediate, visible, and comprehensive action. Her appeal is not only to recover her account but also to strengthen cybersecurity measures across Pakistan’s parliamentary network, ensuring that other members and their contacts are protected from similar attacks.

