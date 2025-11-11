The Department of Wildlife has announced that all parrot owners must register their birds before 5 December 2025. This new rule aims to protect native and endangered parrot species and ensure responsible ownership. Owners who fail to register their parrots by the deadline may face fines or legal action. In this article, we will tell you how to register your parrot online before 5 December 2025.

The registration process is simple, fully online, and affordable. Each parrot must be registered individually with a fee of Rs. 1,000. The registration can also be done through the official Wildlife Department or City Wildlife websites. This step ensures that all parrots in the country are accounted for and protected.

Parrot Registration Deadline 5 December 2025: How to Register Your Parrot Online

Parrot registration helps control illegal trade and prevents the poaching of endangered species. By recording ownership, authorities can monitor parrot populations and ensure they are in safe and healthy conditions. The system also encourages responsible pet ownership and discourages neglect or misuse of these birds.

Registered parrots also contribute to wildlife conservation efforts. The registration ensures transparency and helps authorities identify genuine owners. Failing to meet this requirement can result in penalties, so it is important to register parrots before the deadline.

Parrot Species Requiring Registration

The Wildlife Department has specified certain parrot species for registration. These include:

Alexandrine Parrot

Rose-colored Parrot

Slaty-headed Parrot

Plum-headed Parrot

These species are commonly kept as pets. Registration will help protect them and ensure proper monitoring of their numbers in domestic environments.

Step-by-Step Registration Process

Registering your parrot online is straightforward. Follow these steps:

Visit the official Wildlife Department or City Wildlife website. Go to the parrot registration section. Enter your personal details and your parrot’s information. Pay the Rs. 1,000 registration fee online. Submit the form and save your confirmation slip.

Once completed, your parrot will be officially registered. Keep the confirmation slip as proof of registration.

The final registration deadline is 5 December 2025. After this date, any unregistered parrots will be considered in violation of wildlife regulations. Authorities may carry out inspections and fines to ensure compliance.

It is good to register your parrot early to avoid last-minute problems. Completing registration on time not only protects your parrot but also helps strengthen wildlife protection efforts across the country.

What Happens After the Deadline

After 5 December, the Wildlife Department will begin strict monitoring. Parrot owners who fail to register may face fines, legal action, or confiscation of birds in extreme cases. The goal is to create a safe, responsible, and traceable system for keeping parrots while supporting conservation.

This initiative is also part of a broader effort to preserve wildlife and ensure that parrots are in safe, legal, and monitored conditions. By registering your parrot, you are contributing to the protection and well-being of these beautiful birds.

