Passport Document Checklist 2023

Have you ever noticed what makes a passport such an important travel document? A passport is not just a little book filled with stamps and visas; however, it is a gateway to the world and reflects your identity as a Pakistani citizen. The Passport Act of 1974 governs the issuance of Pakistani passports. It generally classifies passports into three types:

Ordinary Passport

Diplomatic Passport

Official Passport

Pakistani Passport Validity

A Pakistani passport’s validity depends on the duration selected at the time of application and the paid fees. The DGI&P issues passports with two validity options:

Five Year

Ten Years

Documents Required for Pakistani Passport

For Adults (18+ years):

Original passport (mandatory) together with photocopy of passport (If already issued) Original valid CNIC/NICOP/Smart Card (mandatory) & photocopy of CNIC

It is pertinent to mention here that an original foreign passport (along with photocopies) is also mandatory in case of dual nationality.

For Children (Under 18 Years)

The applicant’s Father’s Original valid Passport The applicant’s Father’s Valid original CNIC/NICOP The applicant’s Mother’s original valid passport The applicant’s Mother’s original valid CNIC/NICOP The child’s original passport Child’s original B-form/NICOP/Smart NICOP Duly attested Custody Papers from the court if parents are separated

The applicant must bring photocopies of all the documents mentioned above as well. At the time of application, the father and mother must accompany the child. The dual nationals should bring an original foreign passport (along with photocopies).

Documents Required for Newborn’s Passport in Pakistan

The child’s original birth certificate Child’s original NICOP The child’s Father’s original valid passport The child’s father’s original valid CNIC/NICOP Child’s Mother’s original passport The child’s Mother’s original valid CNIC/NICOP For dual-national parents, NOC is required from the consulate Affidavit/personal (If any of the parent is a foreign national)

The applicant must bring photocopies of all the documents mentioned above as well. At the time of application, the father and mother must accompany the child. The dual nationals should bring an original foreign passport (along with photocopies).

Common FAQs About Pakistani Passport

What is the fee for a Normal Passport?

Passport For 5 Years Validity For 10 Years Validity E-Passport (36 Pages) PKR 9000 (Normal)PKR 15000 (Urgent) PKR 13500 (Normal)PKR 22500 (Urgent) E-Passport (72 Pages) PKR 16500 (Normal) PKR 27000 (Urgent) PKR 25750 (Normal)PKR 40500 (Urgent)

Passport For 5 Years Validity For 10 Years Validity MRP 36 Pages PKR 3000 (Normal)PKR 5000 (Urgent) PKR 4500 (Normal)PKR 7500 (Urgent) MRP 72 Pages PKR 5500 (Normal)PKR 9000 (Urgent) PKR 8250 (Normal) PKR 13500 (Urgent) MRP 100 Pages PKR 6000 (Normal)PKR 12000 (Urgent) PKR 9000 (Normal)PKR 18000 (Urgent)

What is the processing time of a passport?

Normal Passport Fee: 21 Working Days

Urgent Passport Fee: 5 Working Days

Fast Track Passport: 2 Working Days

Which Documents Are Required to Modify DOB on MRP?

The revised original CNIC containing name changes is required. Moreover, a birth certificate or Matriculation degree is also required in some cases for verification.

Is It Possible to Change My Photograph On Existing Passport?

Yes, you can change the photograph on your passport by submitting fresh new fees. However, your previous passport will be canceled, and a new one will be issued.

How Do I Pay Fee if Applying for An e-Passport Online?

You can pay the passport application fee online at the e-Services Portal using a credit/debit card.

Is It Possible to Refund or Transfer Passport Fee?

No, not at all. The passport fee, once paid, is neither refundable nor transferable.

How Can Overseas Pakistanis renew or modify their passports?

The DGI&P online portal facilitates overseas Pakistanis to apply, renew, and modify passports easily online.