Microsoft has warned Windows 11 users about a new issue affecting the password login icon. The company says recent updates may cause the password icon to disappear from the lock screen. This problem started after updates were released in August 2025.

Many users noticed that the password button was missing when they tried to sign in. This caused confusion because the option seemed completely gone. However, Microsoft says the button is still there. It is just invisible.

Password Icon Missing on Windows 11? Microsoft Explains Why

Windows 11 shows the password icon only when the user has more than one sign-in option. These can include a PIN, fingerprint, security key, or password. If you use only a password, Windows simply shows the password box without the need for an icon.

But users who do have multiple sign-in methods are now affected. According to Microsoft, the issue appears on systems running Windows 11 versions 24H2 and 25H2. It happens after installing the August 2025 KB5064081 preview update or any later update.

The Button Still Works — But You Must Hover to Find It

Even though the password icon is invisible, it is still functional. Microsoft says you can find it by moving your mouse over the spot where the icon normally appears. When you hover over that blank space, the hidden button shows up.

Clicking that invisible button will open the password input field. After that, you can enter your password and sign in normally.

Microsoft explained this clearly in its updated support documents. But for many users, this is still frustrating because the bug makes the lock screen feel broken.

No Workaround Yet, Fix Is in Progress

Right now, Microsoft has not provided an official workaround. The only option is to continue using the invisible button until a patch is released. Microsoft did confirm that a fix is being developed. But there is no timeline for when it will arrive.

This is not the first problem linked to the KB5064081 update. That same update caused several other issues in recent months.

In late September, Microsoft fixed a problem that caused video playback issues. Users reported freezing, black screens, and interruptions when trying to play DRM-protected media in apps such as Blu-ray players or digital TV software.

The company also resolved issues that affected app installations for non-admin users. These were caused by unexpected User Account Control (UAC) prompts. In addition, there were reports of severe lag and stuttering in NDI streaming software on both Windows 10 and Windows 11 devices.

Back in August, Microsoft also had to release emergency updates. These fixes solved errors in Windows Server Update Services (WSUS) where security updates were failing with the 0x80240069 error. A separate emergency patch was also required to repair broken reset and recovery features on some Windows 10 systems.

Users Should Stay Alert

For now, Windows 11 users should be aware of the invisible password button issue. It is annoying, but the login option is still available. Microsoft is working on a fix, and users can expect an update in the future.