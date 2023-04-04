Patent Shows Apple Maybe Working on an Airpods Case with Touchscreen

Apple is reportedly working on a new Aipods case that will include a touchscreen. The tiny display might provide a multitude of media consumption-related tasks and more. Currently, the AirPods and AirPods Pro contain a white wireless charging cover that is pretty conventional. In a new development, a recent Apple patent describes the AirPods case with a little touch screen on the rear for music controls as you can see in the given image.
Before we get into the technological component, it is important to note that Apple files a large number of patents, not all of which necessarily become a reality. It is also possible that the company might apply a part of the patent while reserving the remaining technology for future use. Moreover, the company might abandon the concept entirely. The most recent Apple patent describes an AirPods charging case with an incorporated touchscreen on the rear.
Apple submitted a patent titled “Devices, Techniques, and Graphical Interface Interfaces with a Headphone Case” with the USPTO. This indicates that the charging case will have all components required for an external touchscreen display. The charging case will be able to regulate audio output by a touch input and may even give options to modify audio quality based on the user’s preferences. Nevertheless, these are merely rumours at this time.
The charging case with a display will have all required components, including a capacitive touchscreen with tactile feedback on controls. If we talk about the interface, the display could respond to taps and swipes. In addition, the invention describes a squeeze input technique for switching between audio modes. To make this possible, the AirPods charging case with an integrated touchscreen would require extra sensors and processors.
In addition to music controls, the display may interact with the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac to display pertinent information like Messages, Maps, Cameras, and Weather, among other things. The patent also asserts that the lack of accuracy associated with non-visual controls might be remedied by the installation of a touchscreen.
As indicated previously, the concept now exists in the form of a patent, and it might take Apple years to implement it.
