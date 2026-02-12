Pakistan Plans PKR 100 Billion EV Subsidies by 2030 as Electric Bike Phase Begins

Pakistan’s shift toward cleaner and more affordable transportation is moving faster, as the government has officially accelerated subsidy payments for electric bikes under the Prime Minister’s Pakistan Accelerated Vehicle Electrification (PAVE) Scheme.

The initiative, which offers up to PKR 80,000 subsidy per electric bike, is now being implemented at scale, with thousands of applicants already receiving direct financial support through approved banking channels.

The development signals a major step in Pakistan’s long-term plan to reduce fuel dependence, lower transport costs, and expand electric mobility for students, youth, and women.

PKR 80,000 Subsidy Transfers Begin for Electric Bike Buyers

Chief Executive Officer of the Engineering Development Board (EDB), Hamad Ali Mansoor, confirmed that the subsidy process has formally begun.

Under the PAVE Scheme, electric bikes, rickshaws, and loaders are being provided on easy installments, while subsidy amounts are being transferred directly into the bank accounts of approved applicants.

Importantly, these payments are being routed through the State Bank of Pakistan, ensuring transparency and a regulated financial mechanism.

This means eligible citizens will receive the subsidy benefit without relying on manual reimbursements or informal channels.

The first phase of Rollout

The government’s first rollout phase is already one of the largest EV support programs Pakistan has launched.

According to Mansoor, subsidies are being provided to:

40,000 electric bike recipients

1,000 electric rickshaws and loaders

In total, 41,000 beneficiaries are included in this initial phase, and subsidy transfers are “progressing rapidly”.

Government Plans PKR 9 Billion Subsidy This Year, PKR 100 Billion by 2030

Beyond the current phase, Pakistan’s electrification ambitions are far larger. The EDB CEO stated that the government plans to provide approximately:

PKR 9 billion in subsidies during the current fiscal year

More than PKR 100 billion in total subsidies by 2030

These figures reflect how central EV adoption has become to Pakistan’s broader economic and environmental planning. If sustained, this could reshape the country’s transport sector over the next decade.

Second Phase Will Expand Subsidies to Over 78,000 More Vehicles

The government is already preparing to scale up.

Mansoor revealed that the second phase of the PAVE Scheme is about to begin, with plans to provide subsidies for more than 78,000 additional electric vehicles. That expansion could make electric bikes and rickshaws far more visible on Pakistani roads, especially in urban centers struggling with fuel costs and air pollution.

Who Can Qualify for the PAVE Electric Bike Subsidy?

A key condition remains: only vehicles obtained through the approved procedure under the PAVE Scheme will qualify. In other words, the subsidy is not universal for all EV purchases. Citizens must follow the official application and financing route to be eligible.

This ensures subsidies go only to verified buyers and reduces misuse of government funds.

What This Development Means Going Forward

The PAVE Scheme represents more than just a subsidy program, it is a signal that Pakistan wants to enter the electric mobility era with serious government backing. However, its success will depend on how efficiently future phases are managed, how widely charging infrastructure develops, and whether local EV production can meet rising demand.

If implemented transparently and expanded sustainably, the PKR 80,000 electric bike subsidy could become one of Pakistan’s most impactful green transport interventions in years, especially for middle-class commuters looking for relief from rising fuel prices.