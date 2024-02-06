Pay as low as PKR 2,983 to buy Tecno Spark 20 with 0% Markup

Tecno is one of the most sought-after smartphone brands in Pakistan, as it offers affordable devices with decent specs. The company recently launched the Spark 20 Pro with 8 GB of RAM, 256 GB of internal storage, and a 90 Hz full HD display. You will be glad to know that Alfa Mall is now offering the Spark 20 in easy, interest-free installments for up to 12 months.

Product name

3 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN 6 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN 9 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN 12 MONTHS



0% MARKUP PLAN Tecno Spark 20 PKR 11,933/-. PKR 5,967/-. PKR 3,978/-. PKR 2,983/-.

However, it is pertinent to mention that Bank Alfalah levies a 2.5% processing fee on the product’s price along with the Federal Excise Duty in 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link or calling 021-111-225-111. Moreover, only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.

Tecno Spark 20 Specs

DISPLAY Type IPS LCD, 90Hz Size 6.6 inches, 104.6 cm2 (~84.6% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~267 ppi density) PLATFORM OS Android 13 (Go edition), HIOS 13 Chipset Mediatek MT6769Z Helio G85 (12nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 MEMORY Card slot microSDXC Internal 256GB 8GB RAM MAIN CAMERA Single 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), 0.64µm, PDAF Auxiliary Lens 0.08 MP Features Dual-LED flash, HDR Video 1440p@30fps, 1080p@30fps SELFIE CAMERA Single 32 MP, f/2.2, (wide) Features Dual-LED flash Video 1080p@30fps SOUND Loudspeaker Yes, with dual speakers 3.5mm jack Yes COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE Positioning GPS NFC No Radio FM radio USB USB Type-C, OTG FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass BATTERY Type 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging 18W wired