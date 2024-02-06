Pay as low as PKR 2,983 to buy Tecno Spark 20 with 0% Markup
Tecno is one of the most sought-after smartphone brands in Pakistan, as it offers affordable devices with decent specs. The company recently launched the Spark 20 Pro with 8 GB of RAM, 256 GB of internal storage, and a 90 Hz full HD display. You will be glad to know that Alfa Mall is now offering the Spark 20 in easy, interest-free installments for up to 12 months.
|Product name
|
3 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|
6 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|9 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|
12 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|Tecno Spark 20
|PKR 11,933/-.
|PKR 5,967/-.
|PKR 3,978/-.
|PKR 2,983/-.
However, it is pertinent to mention that Bank Alfalah levies a 2.5% processing fee on the product’s price along with the Federal Excise Duty in 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link or calling 021-111-225-111. Moreover, only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.
