Pay as Low as PKR 38,150 in Installments to Buy Samsung S25 Ultra (No credit card)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra brings a powerful Snapdragon chipset, advanced AI features, and a pro-grade 200MP camera system designed for high-end photography and performance. Paired with a stunning Dynamic AMOLED display and premium titanium build, it stands among Samsung’s most feature-packed flagships to date.

For users in Pakistan looking to upgrade without paying the full amount upfront, the device is now available on easy monthly installments via QistBazaar. The platform offers flexible payment plans without requiring a credit card, making it easier for customers to own the latest Galaxy flagship through a simplified approval process.

Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Plan 1 (3 Months) Rs 70,200 x 3 Advance Payment Rs 243,000 Advance

Plan 2 (6 Months) Rs 54,700 x 6 Advance Payment Rs 162,000 Advance

Plan 3 (9 Months) Rs 48,950 x 9 Advance Payment Rs 101,250 Advance

Plan 4 (12 Months) Rs 38,150 x 12 Advance Payment Rs 99,900 Advance

Verification Process:

Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.

Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.

