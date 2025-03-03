Pay as Low as Rs 13,400 in Installments to Buy Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus 5G
Xiaomi has recently launched the new Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus 5G with some powerful specs and features. The smartphone comes with a 120 Hz AMOLED display shielded by Corning Gorilla Victus 2, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 (4 nm), and more. The Redmi Note 14 is currently available for around 130k in Pakistan. However, many in Pakistan can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist them, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes, Qistbazaar does not require a credit card. However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.
Here are the different installment plans that you can avail yourself of when buying Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus 5G.
|Rs 13,400 x 12
|Rs 40,100 Advance
Verification Process:
Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.
Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.
Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus 5G Specs
