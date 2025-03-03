Pay as Low as Rs 13,400 in Installments to Buy Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus 5G

Xiaomi has recently launched the new Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus 5G with some powerful specs and features. The smartphone comes with a 120 Hz AMOLED display shielded by Corning Gorilla Victus 2, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 (4 nm), and more. The Redmi Note 14 is currently available for around 130k in Pakistan. However, many in Pakistan can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist them, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes, Qistbazaar does not require a credit card. However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.

Here are the different installment plans that you can avail yourself of when buying Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus 5G.

Plan 1 (12 Months) Rs 13,400 x 12 Advance Payment Rs 40,100 Advance

Verification Process:

Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.

Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.

Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus 5G Specs

Category Details Body Dimensions 162.5 x 74.7 x 8.8 mm (6.40 x 2.94 x 0.35 in) Weight 205 g or 210 g (7.23 oz) Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus 2), glass back (Gorilla Glass 7i) or silicone polymer back (eco leather), aluminum frame SIM Nano-SIM + eSIM / Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM IP Rating IP68 dust tight and water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 min) Display Type AMOLED, 68B colors, 120Hz, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 3000 nits (peak) Size 6.67 inches, 107.4 cm² (~88.5% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~446 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Features Always-on display Platform OS Android 14, up to 3 major Android upgrades, HyperOS Chipset Qualcomm SM7635 Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 (4 nm) CPU Octa-core (1×2.5 GHz Cortex-A720 & 3×2.4 GHz Cortex-A720 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A520) GPU Adreno 710 (940 MHz) Memory Card Slot No Internal Storage 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM (UFS 2.2) Main Camera Setup Triple Camera Primary 200 MP, f/1.7, 23mm (wide), 1/1.4″, 0.56µm, multi-directional PDAF, OIS Ultrawide 8 MP, f/2.2, 15mm, 120˚, 1/4.0″, 1.12µm Macro 2 MP, f/2.4 Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Video 4K@24/30fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS, OIS Selfie Camera Setup Single Resolution 20 MP, f/2.2, 21mm (wide), 1/4.0″, 0.7µm Features HDR, panorama Video 1080p@30/60fps Sound Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers (Dolby Atmos) 3.5mm Jack No Audio 24-bit/192kHz Hi-Res & Hi-Res wireless audio Communications WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct (/6e is market/region dependent) Bluetooth 5.4, A2DP, LE Positioning GPS (L1+L5), GALILEO, GLONASS, QZSS, BDS NFC Yes (market/region dependent) Infrared Port Yes Radio Unspecified USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG Features Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, compass, proximity Special Features Circle to Search Battery Type 5110 mAh Charging 120W wired Miscellaneous Colors Lavender Purple, Frost Blue, Midnight Black