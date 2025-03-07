Pay as Low as Rs 14,150 in Installments to Buy Poco X7 Pro 5G
Xiaomi’s subsidiary Poco has recently launched the X7 Pro 5G with some impressive features. The smartphone comes with a 120 Hz AMOLED display with HDR 10+ support and shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra chipset, 6000 mAh battery and more. The Redmi Note 14 Pro is currently available for around 140,000 in Pakistan. However, many in Pakistan can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist them, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the Poco X7 Pro 5G in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes, Qistbazaar does not require a credit card. However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.
Here are the different installment plans that you can avail yourself of when buying the Poco X7 Pro 5G.
|Rs 14,150 x 12
|Rs 42,350 Advance
Verification Process:
Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.
Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.
