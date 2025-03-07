Pay as Low as Rs 14,150 in Installments to Buy Poco X7 Pro 5G

Xiaomi’s subsidiary Poco has recently launched the X7 Pro 5G with some impressive features. The smartphone comes with a 120 Hz AMOLED display with HDR 10+ support and shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra chipset, 6000 mAh battery and more. The Redmi Note 14 Pro is currently available for around 140,000 in Pakistan. However, many in Pakistan can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist them, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the Poco X7 Pro 5G in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes, Qistbazaar does not require a credit card. However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.

Here are the different installment plans that you can avail yourself of when buying the Poco X7 Pro 5G.

Plan (12 Months) Rs 14,150 x 12 Advance Payment Rs 42,350 Advance

Verification Process:

Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.

Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.

Poco X7 Pro 5G Specs

Category Feature Specification Body Dimensions 160.8 x 75.2 x 8.3 mm (6.33 x 2.96 x 0.33 in) Weight 195 g or 198 g (6.88 oz) Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass 7i), plastic back, silicone polymer back (eco leather) SIM Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM Water Resistance IP68/IP69 dust tight and water-resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 min) Regional Water Resistance Manufacturer-rated up to 2m for 48h (India only) Display Type AMOLED, 68B colors, 120Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ Brightness 1400 nits (HBM), 3200 nits (peak) Size 6.67 inches, ~88.8% screen-to-body ratio Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~446 ppi) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 7i Platform OS Android 15, HyperOS 2 Chipset Mediatek Dimensity 8400 Ultra (4 nm) CPU Octa-core (1×3.25 GHz Cortex-A725 & 3×3.0 GHz Cortex-A725 & 4×2.1 GHz Cortex-A725) GPU Mali-G720 MC7 Memory Card Slot No Internal Storage & RAM 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM (UFS 4.0) Main Camera Dual Camera 50 MP (f/1.5, 26mm, PDAF, OIS) + 8 MP (f/2.2, 15mm, ultrawide) Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Video 4K@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240/960fps, HDR10+, gyro-EIS, OIS Selfie Camera Single Camera 20 MP (f/2.2, 25mm) Video 1080p@30fps Sound Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm Jack No Audio 24-bit/192kHz Hi-Res & Hi-Res Wireless Communications WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth 5.4/6.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD Positioning GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, NavIC NFC Yes (market/region dependent) Infrared Port Yes Radio No USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG Features Sensors Fingerprint (under-display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Battery Type Si/C Li-Ion 6000 mAh (Global)