Pay as low as Rs 1,583 to Buy Redmi A3x (No interest)
The smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is famous for launching budget smartphones that offer decent specs and attractive designs. Lately, it has launched the Redmi A3x, which is certainly the most affordable device in the budget segment. It is available for under Rs 20,000. Still, many in Pakistan can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To provide convenience, Alfa Mall is offering the Redmi A3x in easy, interest-free installments.
|Product name
|12 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|9 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|6 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|3 MONTHS
|Redmi A3x
|PKR 1,583/-.
|PKR 2,111/-.
|PKR 3,167/-.
|PKR 6,333/-.
It is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on the product’s price along with the Federal Excise Duty in 9 and 12-month 0% markup plans. However, there is no processing fee for the 3- and 6-month 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.
Redmi A3x Specs
|Feature
|Specification
|DISPLAY
|Type
|IPS LCD, 90Hz
|Size
|6.71 inches, 106.5 cm² (~82.9% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|720 x 1650 pixels (~268 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 14, MIUI
|Chipset
|Unisoc T603
|CPU
|Octa-core
|MEMORY
|Card slot
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Internal
|64GB 3GB RAM
|eMMC 5.1
|MAIN CAMERA
|Single
|8 MP, f/2.0, (wide)
|Auxiliary Lens
|0.08 MP
|Features
|LED flash, HDR
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|SELFIE CAMERA
|Single
|5 MP, f/2.2, (wide)
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|SOUND
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|COMMS
|WLAN
|Yes
|Bluetooth
|Yes
|Positioning
|GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|NFC
|No
|Radio
|FM radio
|USB
|USB Type-C
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted); unspecified sensors
|BATTERY
|Type
|5000 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|10W wired
|MISC
|Colors
|Midnight Black, Moonlight White, Aurora Green
