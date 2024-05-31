Pay as low as Rs 1,583 to Buy Redmi A3x (No interest)

The smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is famous for launching budget smartphones that offer decent specs and attractive designs. Lately, it has launched the Redmi A3x, which is certainly the most affordable device in the budget segment. It is available for under Rs 20,000. Still, many in Pakistan can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To provide convenience, Alfa Mall is offering the Redmi A3x in easy, interest-free installments.

Product name 12 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN 9 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN 6 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN 3 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN Redmi A3x PKR 1,583/-. PKR 2,111/-. PKR 3,167/-. PKR 6,333/-.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on the product’s price along with the Federal Excise Duty in 9 and 12-month 0% markup plans. However, there is no processing fee for the 3- and 6-month 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.

Redmi A3x Specs

Feature Specification DISPLAY Type IPS LCD, 90Hz Size 6.71 inches, 106.5 cm² (~82.9% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 720 x 1650 pixels (~268 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 PLATFORM OS Android 14, MIUI Chipset Unisoc T603 CPU Octa-core MEMORY Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot) Internal 64GB 3GB RAM eMMC 5.1 MAIN CAMERA Single 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide) Auxiliary Lens 0.08 MP Features LED flash, HDR Video 1080p@30fps SELFIE CAMERA Single 5 MP, f/2.2, (wide) Video 1080p@30fps SOUND Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes COMMS WLAN Yes Bluetooth Yes Positioning GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS NFC No Radio FM radio USB USB Type-C FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted); unspecified sensors BATTERY Type 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging 10W wired MISC Colors Midnight Black, Moonlight White, Aurora Green