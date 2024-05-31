Pay as low as Rs 1,583 to Buy Redmi A3x (No interest)

A3x

The smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is famous for launching budget smartphones that offer decent specs and attractive designs. Lately, it has launched the Redmi A3x, which is certainly the most affordable device in the budget segment. It is available for under Rs 20,000. Still, many in Pakistan can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To provide convenience, Alfa Mall is offering the Redmi A3x  in easy, interest-free installments.

Product name 12 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN

 9 MONTHS

 

0% MARKUP PLAN

 6 MONTHS

 

0% MARKUP PLAN

 3 MONTHS

 


0% MARKUP PLAN
Redmi A3x PKR 1,583/-. PKR 2,111/-. PKR 3,167/-. PKR 6,333/-.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on the product’s price along with the Federal Excise Duty in 9 and 12-month 0% markup plans. However, there is no processing fee for the 3- and 6-month 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.

Redmi A3x Specs

Feature Specification
DISPLAY
Type IPS LCD, 90Hz
Size 6.71 inches, 106.5 cm² (~82.9% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 720 x 1650 pixels (~268 ppi density)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
PLATFORM
OS Android 14, MIUI
Chipset Unisoc T603
CPU Octa-core
MEMORY
Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot)
Internal 64GB 3GB RAM
eMMC 5.1
MAIN CAMERA
Single 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide)
Auxiliary Lens 0.08 MP
Features LED flash, HDR
Video 1080p@30fps
SELFIE CAMERA
Single 5 MP, f/2.2, (wide)
Video 1080p@30fps
SOUND
Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack Yes
COMMS
WLAN Yes
Bluetooth Yes
Positioning GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
NFC No
Radio FM radio
USB USB Type-C
FEATURES
Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted); unspecified sensors
BATTERY
Type 5000 mAh, non-removable
Charging 10W wired
MISC
Colors Midnight Black, Moonlight White, Aurora Green

>