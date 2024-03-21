Pay as low as Rs 1,804 to Buy Tecno Pop 7 (No interest)

Tecno is one of the most sought-after smartphone brands in Pakistan. It is because the company offers quality smartphones at an affordable price tag. The Tecno Pop 7 is the company’s latest budget smartphone that is available for around Rs 20k. Still, many people can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To provide convenience, Alfa Mall is offering smartphones in easy, interest-free installments.

So, let’s see how much you will have to pay to buy the Tecno Pop 7.