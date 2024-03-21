Pay as low as Rs 1,804 to Buy Tecno Pop 7 (No interest)

pop 7

Tecno is one of the most sought-after smartphone brands in Pakistan. It is because the company offers quality smartphones at an affordable price tag. The Tecno Pop 7 is the company’s latest budget smartphone that is available for around Rs 20k. Still, many people can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To provide convenience, Alfa Mall is offering smartphones in easy, interest-free installments.

So, let’s see how much you will have to pay to buy the Tecno Pop 7.

Product name 3 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN

 6 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN

 9 MONTHS 

0% MARKUP PLAN

 12 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN
Tecno Pop 7 PKR 7,234/-. PKR 3,617/-. PKR 2,412/-. PKR 1,804/-.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on the product’s price along with the Federal Excise Duty in 9 and 12-month 0% markup plans. However, there is no processing fee for 3 and 6-month 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link or calling 021-111-225-111. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.

Tecno Pop 7 Specs

Feature Description
DISPLAY
Type IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches, 104.6 cm2
Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels
PLATFORM
OS Android 12 (Go edition)
MEMORY
Card slot microSDXC
Internal 64GB 2GB RAM, eMMC 5.1
MAIN CAMERA
Single 8 MP, f/2.0 (wide), AF
Auxiliary Lens 0.08 MP
Features Dual-LED flash
Video 1080p@30fps
SELFIE CAMERA
Single 5 MP
Features Dual-LED flash
Video Yes
SOUND
Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack Yes
COMMS
WLAN Yes
Bluetooth Yes
Positioning GPS
NFC No
Radio FM radio
USB Yes
FEATURES
Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity
BATTERY
Type 5000 mAh, non-removable
Charging 10W wired
MISC
Colors Endless Black, Capri Blue

