Pay as low as Rs 1,804 to Buy Tecno Pop 7 (No interest)

Tecno is one of the most sought-after smartphone brands in Pakistan. It is because the company offers quality smartphones at an affordable price tag. The Tecno Pop 7 is the company’s latest budget smartphone that is available for around Rs 20k. Still, many people can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To provide convenience, Alfa Mall is offering smartphones in easy, interest-free installments.
So, let’s see how much you will have to pay to buy the Tecno Pop 7.
|Product name
|3 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|6 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|9 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|12 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|Tecno Pop 7
|PKR 7,234/-.
|PKR 3,617/-.
|PKR 2,412/-.
|PKR 1,804/-.
It is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on the product’s price along with the Federal Excise Duty in 9 and 12-month 0% markup plans. However, there is no processing fee for 3 and 6-month 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link or calling 021-111-225-111. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.
