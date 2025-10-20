Pay as Low as Rs 18,952 to Buy iPhone 17 on Installments

Usama AnjumLast Updated: Oct 20, 2025
iPhone 17 on installments

Apple fans in Pakistan can now buy the iPhone 17 easily through Alfa Mall’s monthly installment plans. The platform lets customers spread payments over several months, making the latest iPhone more affordable than ever. So, let’s take a look at the various installment plans offered by Alfa Mall.

PRODUCT NAME 36 MONTHS  

24 MONTHS

 12 MONTHS 9 MONTHS 6 MONTHS 3 MONTHS
iPhone 17 PKR 18,952 PKR 24,448 PKR 41,035 PKR 52,115 PKR 74,294 PKR 140,885

Note: These installment values are based on Bank Alfalah’s 2.5% markup installment plan, applicable to its credit card holders only. A one-time processing fee, including FED (Federal Excise Duty), is charged by the bank. The installment prices above already reflect this cost.

The product comes with an official 2-year warranty and Care+ protection, provided by Microtel Trading, the authorized distributor. This offer is available exclusively for Bank Alfalah credit card users. For more information or to place an order, you can call: +92 345 3999770.

Please make sure to confirm current availability and final installment terms directly from AlfaMall or your Bank Alfalah representative, as offers may change without prior notice.

How to use the Alfa Mall website/app to buy/PTA Approve phones on installments?

Here is the step-by-step process of paying PTA taxes on the iPhone 17 in installments.

  • First, click on this link.
  • On the new page, you will be asked to enter your phone’s IMEI, along with your name and CNIC.

Alfa mall interface

  • After entering your details, you will be asked whether to pay in full or buy now, pay later. Click on the BNPL option to buy the smartphone in installments.

Alfa Mall BNPL

  • Now, choose the installment plan (3 months or 6 months) as per your convenience and click on checkout to complete your purchase.

iPhone 17 Specifications

Specification Details
Display 6.7-inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED, 120Hz, Always-On
Processor Apple A18 Pro (3nm)
RAM 8GB
Storage Options 256GB / 512GB / 1TB NVMe
Rear Cameras Triple 48MP (Main, Telephoto, Ultra-Wide) with LiDAR Scanner
Front Camera 12MP TrueDepth with Night Mode and 4K Dolby Vision
Operating System iOS 18
Battery Life Up to 29 hours video playback
Charging Fast charging with USB-C, MagSafe wireless charging
Build Titanium frame, Ceramic Shield front, IP68 water and dust resistant
Security Face ID
Connectivity 5G, Wi‑Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Dual SIM (nano‑SIM + eSIM)
Other Features Action Button, Satellite SOS, Always-On Display, UWB 2
Colors Titanium Black, Blue Titanium, Natural Titanium, Titanium White
Warranty Official 2 Years + Care+ (via Microtel Trading)

 

PTA Taxes Portal

Find PTA Taxes on All Phones on a Single Page using the PhoneWorld PTA Taxes Portal

Explore NowFollow us on Google News!
Usama AnjumLast Updated: Oct 20, 2025
Photo of Usama Anjum

Usama Anjum

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved  |  Phoneworld by CACF v 1.4.5
Back to top button
>