Pay as Low as Rs 18,952 to Buy iPhone 17 on Installments

Apple fans in Pakistan can now buy the iPhone 17 easily through Alfa Mall’s monthly installment plans. The platform lets customers spread payments over several months, making the latest iPhone more affordable than ever. So, let’s take a look at the various installment plans offered by Alfa Mall.

PRODUCT NAME 36 MONTHS 24 MONTHS 12 MONTHS 9 MONTHS 6 MONTHS 3 MONTHS iPhone 17 PKR 18,952 PKR 24,448 PKR 41,035 PKR 52,115 PKR 74,294 PKR 140,885

Note: These installment values are based on Bank Alfalah’s 2.5% markup installment plan, applicable to its credit card holders only. A one-time processing fee, including FED (Federal Excise Duty), is charged by the bank. The installment prices above already reflect this cost.

The product comes with an official 2-year warranty and Care+ protection, provided by Microtel Trading, the authorized distributor. This offer is available exclusively for Bank Alfalah credit card users. For more information or to place an order, you can call: +92 345 3999770.

Please make sure to confirm current availability and final installment terms directly from AlfaMall or your Bank Alfalah representative, as offers may change without prior notice.

How to use the Alfa Mall website/app to buy/PTA Approve phones on installments?

Here is the step-by-step process of paying PTA taxes on the iPhone 17 in installments.

First, click on this link.

On the new page, you will be asked to enter your phone’s IMEI, along with your name and CNIC.

After entering your details, you will be asked whether to pay in full or buy now, pay later. Click on the BNPL option to buy the smartphone in installments.

Now, choose the installment plan (3 months or 6 months) as per your convenience and click on checkout to complete your purchase.

iPhone 17 Specifications