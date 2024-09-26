Pay as Low as Rs 21,900 to Buy Samsung A34 5G in Installments (Cash Only)

The Samsung A34 5G is a midrange phone that comes with some decent specs. These include a 120 Hz AMOLED screen, 4K video recording, Corning gorilla glass protection, and Dimensity 1080 chipset. The smartphone is available for around Rs. 116,000 in Pakistan. However, many people can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist them, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the Samsung A54 in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes for smartphones, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar. However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.

Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying Samsung A34 5G.

Plan 1 (3 Months) Rs 18,800 x 3 Advance Payment Rs 65,050 Advance

Plan 2 (6 Months) Rs 14,650 x 6 Advance Payment Rs 43,350 Advance

Plan 3 (9 Months) Rs 12,250 x 9 Advance Payment Rs 32,500 Advance

Plan 4 (12 Months) Rs 10,150 x 12 Advance Payment Rs 27,100 Advance

Plan 5 (12 Months) Rs 11,150 x 12 Advance Payment Rs 21,900 Advance

Verification Process:

Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.

Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.

Samsung A34 Specs

Category Specification DISPLAY Type Super AMOLED, 120Hz, 1000 nits (HBM) Size 6.6 inches, 106.9 cm2 (~84.9% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~390 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 PLATFORM OS Android 13, upgradable to Android 14, One UI 6 Chipset Mediatek Dimensity 1080 (6 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G68 MC4 MEMORY Card slot microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Internal 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM MAIN CAMERA Triple 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS 8 MP, f/2.2, 123˚, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) Features LED flash, panorama, HDR Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps, 720p@480fps SELFIE CAMERA Single 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.1″, 1.12µm Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps SOUND Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack No COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth 5.3, A2DP, LE Positioning GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS NFC Yes (market/region dependent) Radio No USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, compass Virtual proximity sensing BATTERY Type Li-Ion 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging 25W wired MISC Colors Lime, Graphite, Violet, Silver