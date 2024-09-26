Pay as Low as Rs 21,900 to Buy Samsung A34 5G in Installments (Cash Only)
The Samsung A34 5G is a midrange phone that comes with some decent specs. These include a 120 Hz AMOLED screen, 4K video recording, Corning gorilla glass protection, and Dimensity 1080 chipset. The smartphone is available for around Rs. 116,000 in Pakistan. However, many people can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist them, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the Samsung A54 in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes for smartphones, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar. However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.
Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying Samsung A34 5G.
|Rs 18,800 x 3
|Rs 65,050 Advance
|Rs 14,650 x 6
|Rs 43,350 Advance
|Rs 12,250 x 9
|Rs 32,500 Advance
|Rs 10,150 x 12
|Rs 27,100 Advance
|Rs 11,150 x 12
|Rs 21,900 Advance
Verification Process:
Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.
Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.
Samsung A34 Specs
|Category
|Specification
|DISPLAY
|Type
|Super AMOLED, 120Hz, 1000 nits (HBM)
|Size
|6.6 inches, 106.9 cm2 (~84.9% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~390 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 13, upgradable to Android 14, One UI 6
|Chipset
|Mediatek Dimensity 1080 (6 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G68 MC4
|MEMORY
|Card slot
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Internal
|128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
|MAIN CAMERA
|Triple
|48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS
|8 MP, f/2.2, 123˚, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm
|5 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
|Features
|LED flash, panorama, HDR
|Video
|4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps, 720p@480fps
|SELFIE CAMERA
|Single
|13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.1″, 1.12µm
|Video
|4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps
|SOUND
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|No
|COMMS
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|5.3, A2DP, LE
|Positioning
|GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|NFC
|Yes (market/region dependent)
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, compass
|Virtual proximity sensing
|BATTERY
|Type
|Li-Ion 5000 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|25W wired
|MISC
|Colors
|Lime, Graphite, Violet, Silver
