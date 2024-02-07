Pay as low as Rs 2,333 to buy vivo Y02t with 0% interest

Y02t

vivo is one of the key players in the Pakistani smartphone market and offers some quality smartphones at affordable rates. However, there is still a large chunk of the population in Pakistan who can’t afford to pay the full price of the smartphone upfront because of the low purchasing power. To provide convenience to the masses, Alfa Mall, under the patronage of Bank Alfalah, is offering vivo smartphones in easy installments with 0% markup. Let’s take a look at the installment plans offered for the latest vivo Y02t.

Product name 3 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN

 6 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN

 9 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN		 12 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN
vivo Y02t PKR 9,333/-. PKR 4,667/-. PKR 3,111/-. PKR 2,333/-.

However, it is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 2.5% processing fee on the product’s price along with the Federal Excise Duty in 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link or calling 021-111-225-111. Moreover, only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.

vivo Y02t Specs

DISPLAY
Type IPS LCD
Size 6.51 inches, 102.3 cm2 (~82.5% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~270 ppi density)
PLATFORM
OS Android 13, Funtouch 13
Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
CPU Octa-core (4×2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
GPU PowerVR GE8320
MEMORY
Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot)
Internal 64GB 4GB RAM
MAIN CAMERA
Single 8 MP, f/2.0
Features LED flash
Video 1080p@30fps
SELFIE CAMERA
Single 5 MP, f/2.2
Video Yes
SOUND
Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack Yes
COMMS
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE
Positioning GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
NFC No
Radio FM radio
USB microUSB 2.0, OTG
FEATURES
Sensors Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass (market/region dependent)
BATTERY
Type 5000 mAh, non-removable
Charging 10W wired
5W reverse-wired

