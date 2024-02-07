Pay as low as Rs 2,333 to buy vivo Y02t with 0% interest

vivo is one of the key players in the Pakistani smartphone market and offers some quality smartphones at affordable rates. However, there is still a large chunk of the population in Pakistan who can’t afford to pay the full price of the smartphone upfront because of the low purchasing power. To provide convenience to the masses, Alfa Mall, under the patronage of Bank Alfalah, is offering vivo smartphones in easy installments with 0% markup. Let’s take a look at the installment plans offered for the latest vivo Y02t.

Product name 3 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN 6 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN 9 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN 12 MONTHS



0% MARKUP PLAN vivo Y02t PKR 9,333/-. PKR 4,667/-. PKR 3,111/-. PKR 2,333/-.

However, it is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 2.5% processing fee on the product’s price along with the Federal Excise Duty in 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link or calling 021-111-225-111. Moreover, only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.

vivo Y02t Specs

DISPLAY Type IPS LCD Size 6.51 inches, 102.3 cm2 (~82.5% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~270 ppi density) PLATFORM OS Android 13, Funtouch 13 Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) CPU Octa-core (4×2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) GPU PowerVR GE8320 MEMORY Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot) Internal 64GB 4GB RAM MAIN CAMERA Single 8 MP, f/2.0 Features LED flash Video 1080p@30fps SELFIE CAMERA Single 5 MP, f/2.2 Video Yes SOUND Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE Positioning GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS NFC No Radio FM radio USB microUSB 2.0, OTG FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass (market/region dependent) BATTERY Type 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging 10W wired 5W reverse-wired