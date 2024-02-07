Pay as low as Rs 2,333 to buy vivo Y02t with 0% interest
vivo is one of the key players in the Pakistani smartphone market and offers some quality smartphones at affordable rates. However, there is still a large chunk of the population in Pakistan who can’t afford to pay the full price of the smartphone upfront because of the low purchasing power. To provide convenience to the masses, Alfa Mall, under the patronage of Bank Alfalah, is offering vivo smartphones in easy installments with 0% markup. Let’s take a look at the installment plans offered for the latest vivo Y02t.
|Product name
|3 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|6 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|9 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|12 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|vivo Y02t
|PKR 9,333/-.
|PKR 4,667/-.
|PKR 3,111/-.
|PKR 2,333/-.
However, it is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 2.5% processing fee on the product’s price along with the Federal Excise Duty in 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link or calling 021-111-225-111. Moreover, only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.
