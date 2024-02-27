Pay as low as Rs 2,334 to buy 8GB/128GB Infinix Smart 8 Pro (no interest)

smart 8 pro

For those who can’t afford expensive smartphones, Infinix remains their go-to option. It is because the Chinese smartphone manufacturers offer decent specs at affordable prices. One such device is the Infinix Smart 8 Pro, which arrives with 4 GB + 4GB of RAM and a 50 MP main camera. However, because of the low purchasing power, there is a large chunk of the population that can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To provide convenience to users, Alfa Mall, under the patronage of Bank Alfalah, is offering smartphones in easy interest-free installments.

Let’s take a look at how much you will have to pay to buy the Infinix Smart 8 Pro.

Product name 3 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN

 6 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN

 9 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN

 12 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN
Infinix Smart 8 Pro PKR 9,333/-. PKR 4,667/-. PKR 3,111/-. PKR 2,334/-.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on the product’s price along with the Federal Excise Duty in 9 and 12-month 0% markup plans. However, there is no processing fee for 3 and 6-month 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link or calling 021-111-225-111. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.

Infinix Smart 8 Pro Specs

Feature Description
Display
Type IPS LCD, 90Hz, 500 nits (peak)
Size 6.6 inches, 104.6 cm2 (~84.6% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~267 ppi density)
Platform
OS Android 13 (Go edition), XOS 13
Chipset Mediatek Helio G36 (12 nm)
CPU Octa-core (4×2.2 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.6 GHz Cortex-A53)
GPU PowerVR GE8320
Memory
Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot)
Internal 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM
Main Camera
Single 50 MP, f/1.9, (wide), AF
0.08 MP, (auxiliary lens)
Features Ring-LED flash, HDR, panorama
Video 1080p@30fps
Selfie Camera
Single 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide)
Video Yes
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack Yes
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE
Positioning GPS
NFC No
Radio FM radio
USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Battery
Type 5000 mAh, non-removable
Charging 10W wired
Reverse wired
Misc
Colors Rainbow Blue, Galaxy White, Shiny Gold, Timber Black

 

Back to top button
>