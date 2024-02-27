Pay as low as Rs 2,334 to buy 8GB/128GB Infinix Smart 8 Pro (no interest)
For those who can’t afford expensive smartphones, Infinix remains their go-to option. It is because the Chinese smartphone manufacturers offer decent specs at affordable prices. One such device is the Infinix Smart 8 Pro, which arrives with 4 GB + 4GB of RAM and a 50 MP main camera. However, because of the low purchasing power, there is a large chunk of the population that can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To provide convenience to users, Alfa Mall, under the patronage of Bank Alfalah, is offering smartphones in easy interest-free installments.
Let’s take a look at how much you will have to pay to buy the Infinix Smart 8 Pro.
|Product name
|3 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|6 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|9 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|12 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|Infinix Smart 8 Pro
|PKR 9,333/-.
|PKR 4,667/-.
|PKR 3,111/-.
|PKR 2,334/-.
It is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on the product’s price along with the Federal Excise Duty in 9 and 12-month 0% markup plans. However, there is no processing fee for 3 and 6-month 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link or calling 021-111-225-111. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.
