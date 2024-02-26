Pay as low as Rs 2,817 to buy 6GB/128GB Xiaomi 13C (no interest)

Xiaomi 13c

Xiaomi is one of the top choices of consumers in the budget and midrange smartphone segments of Pakistan. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer offers quality smartphones at an affordable price tag. The latest smartphone from the company in the budget segment is the Xiaomi 13C, which comes with a 50 MP camera and large memory. However, there is a large chunk of the population that can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To provide convenience, Alfa Mall is offering Xiaomi smartphones in easy, interest-free installments.

Product name 3 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN

 6 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN

 9 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN

 12 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN
Xiaomi 13C PKR 11,267/-. PKR 5,634/-. PKR 3,756/-. PKR 2,817/-.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on the product’s price along with the Federal Excise Duty in 9 and 12-month 0% markup plans. However, there is no processing fee for 3 and 6-month 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link or calling 021-111-225-111. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.

Xiaomi 13C Specs

Feature Specification
Display
Type IPS LCD, 90Hz, 450 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM)
Size 6.74 inches, 109.7 cm2 (~83.7% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~260 ppi density)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass
Platform
OS Android 13, MIUI 14
Chipset Mediatek MT6769Z Helio G85 (12nm)
CPU Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU Mali-G52 MC2
Memory
Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot)
Internal 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
eMMC 5.1
Main Camera
Dual 50 MP, f/1.8, 28mm (wide), PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
0.08 MP (auxiliary lens)
Features LED flash, HDR
Video 1080p@30fps
Selfie Camera
Single 8 MP, f/2.0
Features HDR
Video 1080p@30fps
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack Yes
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
Bluetooth 5.3, A2DP, LE
Positioning GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
NFC Yes (market/region dependent)
Radio FM radio
USB USB Type-C 2.0
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, compass, virtual proximity sensing
Battery
Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
Charging 18W wired, PD
Misc
Colors Midnight Black, Navy Blue, Glacier White, Clover Green

>