Pay as low as Rs 2,817 to buy 6GB/128GB Xiaomi 13C (no interest)
Xiaomi is one of the top choices of consumers in the budget and midrange smartphone segments of Pakistan. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer offers quality smartphones at an affordable price tag. The latest smartphone from the company in the budget segment is the Xiaomi 13C, which comes with a 50 MP camera and large memory. However, there is a large chunk of the population that can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To provide convenience, Alfa Mall is offering Xiaomi smartphones in easy, interest-free installments.
|Product name
|3 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|6 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|9 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|12 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|Xiaomi 13C
|PKR 11,267/-.
|PKR 5,634/-.
|PKR 3,756/-.
|PKR 2,817/-.
It is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on the product’s price along with the Federal Excise Duty in 9 and 12-month 0% markup plans. However, there is no processing fee for 3 and 6-month 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link or calling 021-111-225-111. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.
Xiaomi 13C Specs
|Feature
|Specification
|Display
|Type
|IPS LCD, 90Hz, 450 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM)
|Size
|6.74 inches, 109.7 cm2 (~83.7% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~260 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Platform
|OS
|Android 13, MIUI 14
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6769Z Helio G85 (12nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Memory
|Card slot
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Internal
|128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
|eMMC 5.1
|Main Camera
|Dual
|50 MP, f/1.8, 28mm (wide), PDAF
|2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
|0.08 MP (auxiliary lens)
|Features
|LED flash, HDR
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Selfie Camera
|Single
|8 MP, f/2.0
|Features
|HDR
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
|Bluetooth
|5.3, A2DP, LE
|Positioning
|GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|NFC
|Yes (market/region dependent)
|Radio
|FM radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, compass, virtual proximity sensing
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|18W wired, PD
|Misc
|Colors
|Midnight Black, Navy Blue, Glacier White, Clover Green
