Pay as low as Rs 2,859 to Buy Samsung A04 (no interest)

The tech giant Samsung’s budget phones are liked by a large number of people in Pakistan. The Galaxy A04 is one such option that comes with decent specs at an affordable price. Still, because of the low purchasing power, a large portion of the population is not able to pay the full amount of the phone upfront. Therefore, to provide convenience, Alfa Mall is offering the Samsung A04 in easy, interest-free installments.

Product name 3 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN 6 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN 9 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN 12 MONTHS



0% MARKUP PLAN Samsung A04 PKR 11,433/-. PKR 5,717/-. PKR 3,811/-. PKR 2,859/-.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on the product’s price along with the Federal Excise Duty in 9 and 12-month 0% markup plans. However, there is no processing fee for the 3 and 6-month 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link or calling 021-111-225-111. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.

Samsung A04 specs

DISPLAY Type PLS LCD Size 6.5 inches, 102.0 cm2 (~81.3% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~270 ppi density) PLATFORM OS Android 12, upgradable to Android 13, One UI Core 5.0 Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) CPU Octa-core (4×2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) GPU PowerVR GE8320 MEMORY Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot) Internal 32GB 3GB RAM, 32GB 4GB RAM, 64GB 4GB RAM, 64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM (eMMC 5.1) MAIN CAMERA Dual 50 MP, f/1.8 (wide), AF 2 MP, f/2.4 (depth) Features LED flash Video 1080p@30fps SELFIE CAMERA Single 5 MP, f/2.2 Video Yes SOUND Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE Positioning GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS NFC No Radio Unspecified USB USB Type-C 2.0 FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, proximity BATTERY Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable MISC Colors Black, Green, White, Copper