Pay as low as Rs 2,859 to Buy Samsung A04 (no interest)
The tech giant Samsung’s budget phones are liked by a large number of people in Pakistan. The Galaxy A04 is one such option that comes with decent specs at an affordable price. Still, because of the low purchasing power, a large portion of the population is not able to pay the full amount of the phone upfront. Therefore, to provide convenience, Alfa Mall is offering the Samsung A04 in easy, interest-free installments.
|Product name
|3 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|6 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|9 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|12 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|Samsung A04
|PKR 11,433/-.
|PKR 5,717/-.
|PKR 3,811/-.
|PKR 2,859/-.
It is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on the product’s price along with the Federal Excise Duty in 9 and 12-month 0% markup plans. However, there is no processing fee for the 3 and 6-month 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link or calling 021-111-225-111. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.
Samsung A04 specs
PTA Taxes Portal
Find PTA Taxes on All Phones on a Single Page using the PhoneWorld PTA Taxes PortalExplore NowFollow us on Google News!