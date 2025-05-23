Pay as Low as Rs 4600 to Buy vivo Y29 in Installments (no credit card)

Usama AnjumLast Updated: May 23, 2025
Y29 in installments

vivo has a sizeable user base in Pakistan, mainly because of its attractive designs and good build quality. The vivo Y29 is one such example that comes with a 120 Hz display, stylish rear camera, 6500 mAh battery, and more. The smartphone is currently available for around PKR 50k in Pakistan. However, many people can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist them, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the vivo Y29 in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar.  However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.

Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying vivo Y29.

Rs 4,600 x 12
Rs 13,750 Advance

 

Verification Process:

Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.

Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.

vivo Y29 Specs

Vivo Y29 5G Specifications
Display 6.68-inch LCD, 720 x 1608 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, 264 PPI, 1000 nits peak brightness
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300, Octa-core
RAM 4GB / 6GB / 8GB
Storage 128GB / 256GB, expandable via microSD (up to 1TB)
Rear Camera 50 MP + 0.08 MP, AI features including Night Mode, Scene Modes, Photo Enhance, and AI Erase
Front Camera 8 MP
Battery 6500 mAh, 44W FlashCharge
Operating System Funtouch OS 14 (based on Android 14)
Dimensions 165.75 x 76.10 x 8.10 mm
Weight 198 grams
Colors Diamond Black, Glacier Blue, Titanium Gold
Connectivity 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.4, USB Type-C, FM Radio, GPS, USB OTG
SIM Dual Nano-SIM
IP Rating IP64 (dust and water resistance)
Sensors Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, compass/magnetometer, proximity sensor

 

