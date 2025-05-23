Pay as Low as Rs 4600 to Buy vivo Y29 in Installments (no credit card)

vivo has a sizeable user base in Pakistan, mainly because of its attractive designs and good build quality. The vivo Y29 is one such example that comes with a 120 Hz display, stylish rear camera, 6500 mAh battery, and more. The smartphone is currently available for around PKR 50k in Pakistan. However, many people can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist them, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the vivo Y29 in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar. However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.

Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying vivo Y29.

Plan 1 (12 Months) Rs 4,600 x 12 Advance Payment Rs 13,750 Advance

Verification Process:

Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.

Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.

vivo Y29 Specs