Pay as Low as Rs 4900 to Buy Tecno Spark 30c in Installments (No credit card)

Tecno has recently launched the Spark 30c in the budget segment. The phone has arrived with features such as a 120 Hz display, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a Helio G81 chipset, and more. The Tecno Spark 30c is available for around PKR 32000 in the market. However, many people still can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist them, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the Tecno Spark 30c in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar. However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.
Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying Tecno Spark 30c.
|Rs 5,550 x 3
|Rs 19,200 Advance
|Rs 4,300 x 6
|Rs 12,800 Advance
|Rs 3,600 x 9
|Rs 9,600 Advance
|Rs 3,000 x 12
|Rs 8,000 Advance
|Rs 3,600 x 12
|Rs 4,900 Advance
Verification Process:
Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.
Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.
