Pay as Low as Rs 4900 to Buy Tecno Spark 30c in Installments (No credit card)

Tecno has recently launched the Spark 30c in the budget segment. The phone has arrived with features such as a 120 Hz display, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a Helio G81 chipset, and more. The Tecno Spark 30c is available for around PKR 32000 in the market. However, many people still can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist them, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the Tecno Spark 30c in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar. However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.

Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying Tecno Spark 30c.

Plan 1 (3 Months) Rs 5,550 x 3 Advance Payment Rs 19,200 Advance

Plan 2 (6 Months) Rs 4,300 x 6 Advance Payment Rs 12,800 Advance

Plan 3 (9 Months) Rs 3,600 x 9 Advance Payment Rs 9,600 Advance

Plan 4 (12 Months) Rs 3,000 x 12 Advance Payment Rs 8,000 Advance

Plan 5 (12 Months) Rs 3,600 x 12 Advance Payment Rs 4,900 Advance

Verification Process:

Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.

Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.

Tecno Spark 30c Specs Feature Specifications Display Type: IPS LCD, 120Hz Size: 6.67 inches, 107.4 cm² Resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~263 ppi density) Platform OS: Android 14 Chipset: Mediatek Helio G81 CPU: Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU: Mali-G52 MC2 Memory Card Slot: microSDXC Internal: 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 4GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM Main Camera Single: 50 MP, (wide), 1/2.8″, PDAF Auxiliary lens: Yes Features: LED flash, HDR Video: 1080p@30fps Selfie Camera Single: 8 MP Video: Yes Sound Loudspeaker: Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack: Yes Comms WLAN: Yes Bluetooth: Yes Positioning: GPS NFC: No Infrared port: Yes Radio: Unspecified USB: USB Type-C, OTG Features Sensors: Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, compass Battery Type: 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging: 18W wired Miscellaneous Colors: Orbit Black, Orbit White, Magic Skin 3.0