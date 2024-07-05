Pay as low as Rs 5,058 to Buy 12GB/256GB Tecno Camon 30
Tecno has a huge presence in the Pakistani market because the brand majorly focuses on the budget segment. Camon is one of the most-selling smartphone lineups in Pakistan, and the latest device in the series is the Camon 30. It is available for around PKR 60k in the market. Still, many people can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist the masses, Alfa Mall is offering the Camon 30 in easy, interest-free installments.
|Product name
|3 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|6 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|9 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|12 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|Tecno Camon 30
|PKR 20,233/-.
|PKR 10,117/-.
|PKR 6,744/-.
|PKR 5,058/-.
It is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on the product’s price along with the Federal Excise Duty in 9 and 12-month 0% markup plans. However, there is no processing fee for 3 and 6-month 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.
