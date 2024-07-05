Pay as low as Rs 5,058 to Buy 12GB/256GB Tecno Camon 30

Tecno has a huge presence in the Pakistani market because the brand majorly focuses on the budget segment. Camon is one of the most-selling smartphone lineups in Pakistan, and the latest device in the series is the Camon 30. It is available for around PKR 60k in the market. Still, many people can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist the masses, Alfa Mall is offering the Camon 30 in easy, interest-free installments.

Product name 3 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN 6 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN 9 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN 12 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN Tecno Camon 30 PKR 20,233/-. PKR 10,117/-. PKR 6,744/-. PKR 5,058/-.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on the product’s price along with the Federal Excise Duty in 9 and 12-month 0% markup plans. However, there is no processing fee for 3 and 6-month 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.

Tecno Camon 30 Specs

Feature Details DISPLAY Type AMOLED, 120Hz Size 6.78 inches, 109.9 cm² (~88.3% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2436 pixels (~393 ppi density) Always-on display PLATFORM OS Android 14, HIOS 14 Chipset Mediatek Helio G99 Ultimate CPU Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 MEMORY Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot) Internal 256GB 8GB, 256GB 12GB MAIN CAMERA Dual 50 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.57″, PDAF, OIS 2 MP, (depth) Features Dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama Video 1440p@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps SELFIE CAMERA Single 50 MP, (wide), AF Features Dual-LED dual-tone Video 1440p@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps SOUND Loudspeaker Yes, with dual speakers 3.5mm jack Yes COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth 5.3, A2DP, LE Positioning GPS NFC Yes Infrared port Yes Radio FM radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass BATTERY Type 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging 70W wired, 0-100% in 45 min (advertised)