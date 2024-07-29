Pay as low as Rs 5,250 to Buy Tecno Spark 20 Pro+ in Installments (No interest)

Usama AnjumLast Updated: Jul 29, 2024
spark 20 pro+

Tecno is one of the most popular smartphone brands in Pakistan. It is because the company offers affordable smartphones with decent design and specs. The company recently launched the Spark 20 Pro Plus with 8 GB of RAM, 120 Hz AMOLED display, and other scintillating features. However, many in Pakistan can’t pay full price of the phone upfront. To provide convenience, Alfa Mall is offering the Spark 20 Pro+ in easy, interest-free installments for up to 12 months.

Product name 3 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN		 6 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN

 9 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN

 12 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN
Tecno Spark 20 Pro+ PKR 5,250/-. PKR 7,000/-. PKR 10,500/-. PKR 21,000/-.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on the product’s price along with the Federal Excise Duty in 9 and 12-month 0% markup plans. However, there is no processing fee for the 3- and 6-month 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.

Tecno Spark 20 Pro+ Specs

Category Details
DISPLAY
Type AMOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, 1000 nits (peak)
Size 6.78 inches, 109.9 cm² (~89.0% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1080 x 2436 pixels (~393 ppi density)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Features Always-On display
PLATFORM
OS Android 14
Chipset Mediatek Helio G99 Ultimate
CPU Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU Mali-G57 MC2
MEMORY
Card slot No
Internal 256GB 8GB RAM
MAIN CAMERA
Dual 108 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.67″, 0.64µm, PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4 (macro)
Features Quad-LED flash, HDR
Video 1440p@30fps, 1080p@30fps
SELFIE CAMERA
Single 32 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.1″, 0.7µm
Features Dual-LED flash
Video 1440p@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps
SOUND
Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jack No
Audio 24-bit/192kHz Hi-Res & Hi-Res wireless audio
COMMS
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE
Positioning GPS, GLONASS
NFC Yes
Radio FM radio
USB USB Type-C
FEATURES
Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
BATTERY
Type 5000 mAh, non-removable
Charging 33W wired
MISC
Colors Temporal Orbits, Lunar Frost, Radiant Starstream, Magic Skin 2.0 Green

PTA Taxes Portal

Find PTA Taxes on All Phones on a Single Page using the PhoneWorld PTA Taxes Portal

Explore NowFollow us on Google News!
Usama AnjumLast Updated: Jul 29, 2024
Photo of Usama Anjum

Usama Anjum

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
>