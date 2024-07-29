Pay as low as Rs 5,250 to Buy Tecno Spark 20 Pro+ in Installments (No interest)

Tecno is one of the most popular smartphone brands in Pakistan. It is because the company offers affordable smartphones with decent design and specs. The company recently launched the Spark 20 Pro Plus with 8 GB of RAM, 120 Hz AMOLED display, and other scintillating features. However, many in Pakistan can’t pay full price of the phone upfront. To provide convenience, Alfa Mall is offering the Spark 20 Pro+ in easy, interest-free installments for up to 12 months.

Product name 3 MONTHS



0% MARKUP PLAN 6 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN 9 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN 12 MONTHS



0% MARKUP PLAN Tecno Spark 20 Pro+ PKR 5,250/-. PKR 7,000/-. PKR 10,500/-. PKR 21,000/-.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on the product’s price along with the Federal Excise Duty in 9 and 12-month 0% markup plans. However, there is no processing fee for the 3- and 6-month 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.

Tecno Spark 20 Pro+ Specs

Category Details DISPLAY Type AMOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, 1000 nits (peak) Size 6.78 inches, 109.9 cm² (~89.0% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2436 pixels (~393 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Features Always-On display PLATFORM OS Android 14 Chipset Mediatek Helio G99 Ultimate CPU Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 MEMORY Card slot No Internal 256GB 8GB RAM MAIN CAMERA Dual 108 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.67″, 0.64µm, PDAF 2 MP, f/2.4 (macro) Features Quad-LED flash, HDR Video 1440p@30fps, 1080p@30fps SELFIE CAMERA Single 32 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.1″, 0.7µm Features Dual-LED flash Video 1440p@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps SOUND Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack No Audio 24-bit/192kHz Hi-Res & Hi-Res wireless audio COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE Positioning GPS, GLONASS NFC Yes Radio FM radio USB USB Type-C FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass BATTERY Type 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging 33W wired MISC Colors Temporal Orbits, Lunar Frost, Radiant Starstream, Magic Skin 2.0 Green