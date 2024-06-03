Pay as low as Rs 8,917 to Buy Infinix GT 20 Pro (No interest)

The smartphone manufacturer Infinix has the highest market share in the Pakistani mobile phone market. This is because the company offers devices with high-end specs and affordable price tags. One such instance is the latest Infinix GT 20 Pro. The phone is available for around PKR 100,000. However, a major chunk of the population can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To provide convenience, Alfa Mall under the patronage of Bank Alfalah is offering the GT 20 Pro in easy, interest-free installments.

Product name 12 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN 9 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN 6 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN 3 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN Redmi A3x PKR 8,917/-. PKR 11,889/-. PKR 17,833/-. PKR 35,666/-.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on the product’s price along with the Federal Excise Duty in 9 and 12-month 0% markup plans. However, there is no processing fee for the 3- and 6-month 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.

Infinix GT 20 Pro Specs

Feature Specification DISPLAY Type: AMOLED, 1B colors, 144Hz, 1300 nits (peak) Size: 6.78 inches, 112.7 cm² (~91.0% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution: 1080 x 2436 pixels (~388 ppi density) PLATFORM OS: Android 14, XOS 14 Chipset: Mediatek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate (4 nm) CPU: Octa-core (1×3.1 GHz Cortex-A78 & 3×3.0 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU: Mali-G610 MC6 MEMORY Card slot: Unspecified Internal: 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM UFS 3.1 MAIN CAMERA Triple: 108 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.67″, 0.64µm, AF, OIS 2 MP, (macro) 2 MP, (depth) Features: Quad-LED flash, HDR, panorama Video: 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps SELFIE CAMERA Single: 32 MP, f/2.2, 22mm (wide) Features: Dual-LED flash Video: 1440p@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps SOUND Loudspeaker: Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack: No Tuned by JBL 24-bit/192kHz Hi-Res audio COMMS WLAN: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth: Yes Positioning: GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO NFC: Yes Infrared port: Yes Radio: FM radio USB: USB Type-C 2.0, OTG FEATURES Sensors: Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, proximity, compass, gyro BATTERY Type: 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging: 45W wired, PD3