Pay as low as Rs 8,917 to Buy Infinix GT 20 Pro (No interest)
The smartphone manufacturer Infinix has the highest market share in the Pakistani mobile phone market. This is because the company offers devices with high-end specs and affordable price tags. One such instance is the latest Infinix GT 20 Pro. The phone is available for around PKR 100,000. However, a major chunk of the population can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To provide convenience, Alfa Mall under the patronage of Bank Alfalah is offering the GT 20 Pro in easy, interest-free installments.
|Product name
|12 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|9 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|6 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|3 MONTHS
|Redmi A3x
|PKR 8,917/-.
|PKR 11,889/-.
|PKR 17,833/-.
|PKR 35,666/-.
It is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on the product’s price along with the Federal Excise Duty in 9 and 12-month 0% markup plans. However, there is no processing fee for the 3- and 6-month 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.
Infinix GT 20 Pro Specs
