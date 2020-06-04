Pay for your Favorite Content on Google Play Store with Ufone Mobile Balance

Ufone is an operator of youngsters. Well, the company keeps on providing it by launching such packages and features that are best suited for the young people in Pakistan. Keeping in view the COVID-19 situation and more people shifting to content on Google Play Store, Ufone has facilitated it, customers, to pay for their favourite content of Google Play Store with Ufone Mobile Balance.

Wondering how to do it? Here’s how you can pay with Ufone:

Set-up Ufone Billing on your Google Play Store

To set-up Ufone Billing on your Google Play Store, follow these steps:

Go to Google Play Store and tap on the Menu Icon. Select “Account” Tap on “Payment Methods” Now Select “Use Ufone Billing” Receive Account Verification Notification Type your Name, Address and Ufone Number and press Save And you’re done! Your Ufone Account is Ready for Payment.

Make In-App Purchases

To make in-app purchases, follow these steps:

In your favourite App, tap on the Button with Price Select Existing Payment Method Ufone Billing will be selected as the Default Payment Method Tap “Buy” Enter your Google password and press “1 tap buy” Payment Successful! Enjoy your favourite App with all its features.

Switch Payment Mode from Debit/Credit Card to Ufone Billing To switch payment mode from Debit/Credit Card to Ufone Billing, follow these steps: In your favourite App, Tap on the Arrow Next to the Last Four Digits of Debit/Credit Card Tap on Payment Method and Select “Bill My Ufone Account” Press “Buy” And you’re done!