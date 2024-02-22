Pay Rs 5,437/month to Buy 8GB/256GB Infinix Note 30 Pro (No interest)

Infinix is one of the most sought-after smartphone brands in Pakistan, especially in the budget segment. It is because the company offers quality devices at affordable prices, such as the newly launched Infinix Note 30 Pro. However, there is a large chunk of the population who can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To provide convenience to the users, Alfa Mall is offering smartphones in easy, interest-free installments.

Product name 3 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN 6 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN 9 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN 12 MONTHS



0% MARKUP PLAN Infinix Note 30 Pro PKR 21,749/-. PKR 10,875/-. PKR 7,250/-. PKR 5,437/-.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on the product’s price along with the Federal Excise Duty in 9 and 12-month 0% markup plans. However, there is no processing fee for 3 and 6-month 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link or calling 021-111-225-111. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.

Infinix Note 30 Pro Specs

DISPLAY Type IPS LCD, 120Hz, 580 nits (peak) Size 6.78 inches, 109.2 cm2 (~84.5% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels (~396 ppi density)

PLATFORM OS Android 13 Chipset Mediatek Helio G99 (6nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G57 MC2

MEMORY Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot) Internal 256GB RAM 8GB RAM UFS

MAIN CAMERA Triple 64 MP, f/1.7, (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.7µm, PDAF 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) QVGA Features Quad-LED flash, HDR, panorama Video 1440p@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps

SELFIE CAMERA Single 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide) Features LED flash, HDR Video 1080p@30fps

SOUND Loudspeaker Yes, with dual speakers 3.5mm jack Yes Tuned by JBL

COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth Yes Positioning GPS NFC Yes (market/region dependent) Radio FM radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG

FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

BATTERY Type 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging 45W wired

MISC Colors Obsidian Black, Interstellar Blue, Sunset Gold