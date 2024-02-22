Pay Rs 5,437/month to Buy 8GB/256GB Infinix Note 30 Pro (No interest)

Usama AnjumLast Updated: Feb 22, 2024
buy inifnix note 30 pro

Infinix is one of the most sought-after smartphone brands in Pakistan, especially in the budget segment. It is because the company offers quality devices at affordable prices, such as the newly launched Infinix Note 30 Pro. However, there is a large chunk of the population who can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To provide convenience to the users, Alfa Mall is offering smartphones in easy, interest-free installments.

Product name 3 MONTHS 

0% MARKUP PLAN

 6 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN

 9 MONTHS 

0% MARKUP PLAN

 12 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN
Infinix Note 30 Pro PKR 21,749/-. PKR 10,875/-. PKR 7,250/-. PKR 5,437/-.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on the product’s price along with the Federal Excise Duty in 9 and 12-month 0% markup plans. However, there is no processing fee for 3 and 6-month 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link or calling 021-111-225-111. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.

Infinix Note 30 Pro Specs

DISPLAY
Type IPS LCD, 120Hz, 580 nits (peak)
Size 6.78 inches, 109.2 cm2 (~84.5% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels (~396 ppi density)
PLATFORM
OS Android 13
Chipset Mediatek Helio G99 (6nm)
CPU Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU Mali-G57 MC2
MEMORY
Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot)
Internal 256GB
RAM 8GB RAM UFS
MAIN CAMERA
Triple 64 MP, f/1.7, (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.7µm, PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
QVGA
Features Quad-LED flash, HDR, panorama
Video 1440p@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps
SELFIE CAMERA
Single 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide)
Features LED flash, HDR
Video 1080p@30fps
SOUND
Loudspeaker Yes, with dual speakers
3.5mm jack Yes
Tuned by JBL
COMMS
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetooth Yes
Positioning GPS
NFC Yes (market/region dependent)
Radio FM radio
USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
FEATURES
Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
BATTERY
Type 5000 mAh, non-removable
Charging 45W wired
MISC
Colors Obsidian Black, Interstellar Blue, Sunset Gold

 

