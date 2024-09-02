Pay Transworld Home Bills Via Easypaisa & Get a Chance to Win a Samsung Galaxy A15!

Paying your Transworld Home bills just got a whole lot more exciting! Easypaisa, Pakistan’s leading digital payments platform brings an incredible opportunity for all Transworld Home customers. By simply paying your Home bills through Easypaisa, you can enter a lucky draw to win a Samsung Phone. Wait! What? Yes, you heard right. You can win a Samsung Galaxy A15—and not just one, three grand prizes are up for grabs! So, what are you waiting for?

How to Enter Lucky Draw by Paying Your Transworld Home Bills Via Easypaisa?

Entering the lucky draw is quite easy. Here’s how you can do it:

Open the Easypaisa app on your smartphone. Navigate to the ‘Bill Payments’ section Select ‘Internet’ Choose ‘Transworld Home’ from the list of providers. Enter your account details and the bill amount, then confirm the payment. That’s it! You will automatically enter into the draw for a chance to win a Samsung Galaxy A15.

Terms and Conditions

Offer valid for a limited time only.

Each payment counts as one entry into the draw.

The winner will be announced after the promotional period ends.

It is a limited-time offer. No doubt this offer brings the perfect blend of convenience and reward. By paying your Transworld Home bills through Easypaisa, you can enjoy the ease of digital payments and also stand a chance to win a cutting-edge Samsung Galaxy A15. With three grand prizes in the draw, this could be your lucky day!

Don’t miss out. Pay your bills with Easypaisa today, and who knows, you might be the next owner of a brand-new Samsung Galaxy A15! Isn’t it a great deal?

For further queries, contact 111-837-837.

Check Out: Transworld Tops List as Fastest Fixed Broadband Provider in Q4 2023 – PhoneWorld