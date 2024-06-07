Pay With JazzCash on Daraz & Enjoy Up to 25% Discount!

JazzCash continuously introduces new offers to improve its services. These promotions aim to provide users with better value and convenience, through discounts, cashback rewards, or exclusive deals with partner merchants. By regularly updating its offers, JazzCash provides customers different benefits while using its platform for financial transactions, bill payments, and other services. This time, JazzCash brings an amazing offer for the shopaholics. If you are planning to shop from Daraz, choose JazzCash as your payment option and enjoy up to 25% discount. Isn’t it an amazing offer?

Discount Galore With JazzCash, Up to 25% Off on Daraz

There are some terms and conditions for this JazzCash campaign. Let’s delve into them:

This offer is valid for online payments made through JazzCash Wallet on Daraz

The discount percentage for first-time customers paying at Daraz through JazzCash is 25% with a discount capping at Rs 1000

The discount percentage for existing customers is 10% with a discount capping at Rs 500

A customer can avail of the discount only once during the campaign

The offer is valid for a limited time only. Moreover, JazzCash/Daraz reserves the right to withdraw the offer at any time without prior notice

JazzCash, Pakistan’s largest mobile wallet for payments keeps bringing amazing offers regularly. Through another JazzCash campaign, you can win Rs 20,000. All you have to do is take a loan and get a chance to participate in the lucky draw. You can also enter the lucky draw by making QR or bill payments via ReadyCash. The cherry on top is that 80 lucky winners can win Rs 20,000. So, what are you waiting for? Take an instant loan with JazzCash or make QR/Bill payments and enter the lucky draw. For more information, click here.