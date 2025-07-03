Payoneer Hosted “Game Leaders Connect 2025” to Power Global Growth for Pakistan’s Gaming Industry

Payoneer hosted Payoneer’s Game Leaders Connect 2025 in Lahore on June 21, 2025, an exclusive event focused on empowering 75 founders, decision makers and leaders of gaming studios and game app developers to build borderless brands and export-ready global businesses with industry insights and global market strategies and resources.

The event, held under the theme “Scaling Pakistani Game & App Exports: Growth, Monetization & Global Paydays,” brought together ambitious founders, product heads, and ecosystem enablers from companies like InvoZone, Euphoria XR, TF Business Solutions, Solvefy, Fishry/Bramerz, and BDigital. Attendees engaged in sessions focused on overcoming real-world challenges of international billing, streamlining cross-border transactions, and building sustainable revenue streams. Payoneer hosted a workshop for developers and digital entrepreneurs to better understand how to leverage the Payoneer platform to accelerate global growth, including through virtual multi-currency accounts in multiple global currencies, seamless global billing with multiple payments option for payers, and checkout services that remove global payment barriers and enable businesses in Pakistan to thrive in international markets.

“Pakistan is a priority market for Payoneer, and we are a trusted cross-border payments partner to leading game developers, tech companies, and service exporters in the country who leverage our business-grade features and secure platform for cross-border trade,” said Nagesh Devata, SVP, Asia-Pacific at Payoneer. “As the gaming industry in the country rapidly expands, projected to reach nearly $1 billion in revenue in 2025 with over 45 million gamers and $158 million in exports, Payoneer is committed to continuing to support the ecosystem by seamlessly connecting Pakistan’s SMBs to the global, digital economy.”

The event featured a dynamic lineup of sessions designed to inspire, inform, and engage attendees across topics including:

Pakistan’s $1B Gaming Exports Playbook: Hilal Khan, Chair of IGDA Pakistan, emphasized, “Building a robust ecosystem with streamlined monetization and global collaboration is key to realizing Pakistan’s true potential in the international gaming market.” He outlined a clear strategic roadmap to help attendees learn how to navigate ecosystem challenges, optimize monetization, and expand cross-border opportunities to scale their gaming businesses in the billion-dollar export sector.

Scaling Fast, Getting Paid Faster: Talha Fakhar, Founder TF Business Solutions; Furqan Aziz, Founder and CEO of InvoZone; and Ahmad Malik, Co-Founder and CTO of Euphoria XR, had a panel discussion about the realities of dollar-based pricing, investor confidence in global earnings, and the impact of monetization strategies on scalability.

Additional sessions on Building Borderless Brands and Building Export-Ready Game Dev Teams, led by Badar Khushnood of Fishry/Bramerz and Furqan Aziz of InvoZone respectively, explored how brands can leverage Pakistan's rapidly growing digital audience and social media platforms to reach global markets. Khushnood noted, "Building borderless brands means enabling game creators to scale beyond borders, turning local passion into global engagement. With Payoneer's seamless cross-border payouts, this vision becomes actionable, fueling Pakistan's game development industry to play on the world stage."

Payoneer serves customers in 190+ countries and regions, leveraging relationships with nearly 100 banking and payment service providers. With approximately two million active customers, Payoneer processed $80 billion in volume in 2024. Payoneer also has approximately 100 customer success managers in 35 countries, speaking over 20 languages, building strong, localized relationships with SMBs to support their global businesses.

