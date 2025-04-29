Payoneer Marks 20 Years of Enabling Global Trade

Payoneer is proudly celebrating two decades of innovation, entrepreneurship, and transformation. Today, Payoneer enables millions of businesses to thrive globally, delivering record-breaking volume and revenue in 2024 and driving future cross-border trade expansion.

Founded in 2005, Payoneer has evolved from a mass payout platform into a full financial stack fueling commerce across industries, markets, and over 7,000 trade corridors. In 2024, it powered $80 billion in transactions and expanded its offering through the acquisition of Skuad, a global workforce and payroll management platform.

Reinforcing its commitment to entrepreneurship, Payoneer—through the Payoneer Foundation—is investing $2 million over three years in Endeavor, the Global Network of Trust for entrepreneurs. This partnership will support Endeavor’s Organizational Growth Program, accelerating its network of 2,900 entrepreneurs, including Outliers—companies with median revenues close to $100 million. In 2024 alone, Endeavor Entrepreneurs generated $88.5 billion in revenue and created over 4 million jobs across 45 countries.

“For 20 years, Payoneer has been helping businesses turn ambition into achievement, wherever they are in the world,” said John Caplan, CEO of Payoneer. “Entrepreneurs and small businesses around the world are leading the next chapter of global commerce. Payoneer’s global licenses, local expertise, and strong ecosystem relationships position us to continue to power trade from anywhere to everywhere, and lead the industry. Our partnership with Endeavor strengthens our mission to empower entrepreneurs and drive global commerce, reinforcing an environment of trust and opportunity across borders.”

“At Endeavor, we believe the best way to build thriving entrepreneurial ecosystems is by backing ambitious founders building great businesses in overlooked places around the world,” said Linda Rottenberg, Co-founder and CEO of Endeavor. “When we support a founder in an emerging market, we don’t just fuel one company, we unlock their Multiplier Effect™, empowering them to train, mentor, and invest in the next generation. That’s why we’re especially thrilled to partner with Payoneer to help entrepreneurs around the world unlock their potential and reshape global entrepreneurship.”

Payoneer is marking its anniversary with a landmark event in New York City, featuring a fireside chat with Payoneer leadership, the Ambition Hackathon NYC with 20 selected customers presenting growth challenges, and the Nasdaq closing bell ceremony.

Participating customers include Eau De Luxe, a U.S.-based beauty supplier evolving into a brand-first model.

“Cross-border trade isn’t just a business strategy – it’s a lifeline for innovation and opportunity,” said Sudhir Gupta, Founder and CEO of Eau De Luxe. “As an immigrant entrepreneur, I’ve seen how platforms like Payoneer help businesses like mine transcend borders – financially, creatively, and culturally – and compete globally. With Payoneer, we built a fragrance brand that sources niche beauty from Europe and reaches customers worldwide. For us, cross-border trade is more than transactions – it’s the flow of dreams and ideas. Payoneer has been a vital partner in making that possible.”

Also featured is ia Blueprint, helping U.S. insurance agencies scale with remote staffing from the Philippines.

“Our business now extends far beyond city or state lines. To stay competitive and deliver top quality, access to global talent is no longer optional – it’s essential,” said Beaux Pilgrim, Founder and CEO of ia Blueprint. “This global mindset shapes everything we do – from hiring, to trade, to investment. In today’s interconnected economy, embracing cross-border talent and commerce isn’t just smart business – it’s the key to growth and resilience.”

