PayPal has confirmed a data breach that affected a small number of its users, leading to unauthorized account activity and forced password resets. The company began notifying impacted customers by email earlier this month, warning that a threat actor had gained access to certain information connected to PayPal Working Capital (PPWC) loan applications. Some users have also reported seeing unfamiliar transactions on their accounts.

According to breach notification letters dated February 10, the unauthorized access began on July 1, 2025, and continued until December 12, 2025. The issue was linked to an error in the PayPal Working Capital loan application system. This suggests that the exposure was not part of a broad attack on all PayPal users, but instead connected to a specific financial product offered by the company. Even so, the length of time involved—more than five months—has raised concerns.

PayPal Confirms Data Breach – Reset Your Passwords Immediately

The breach was first widely reported by Bleeping Computer after affected users shared copies of the notification letters. The letters stated that PayPal had identified and ended the unauthorized access after completing an internal investigation. Impacted users were informed that certain personal information may have been exposed, though PayPal has not publicly detailed the exact types of data involved.

In an updated statement provided to the media, a PayPal spokesperson said that the company is required to notify customers whenever there is a potential exposure of personal information. The spokesperson also stated that PayPal’s systems were not compromised and that approximately 100 customers were contacted out of caution. This statement has created some confusion, as the earlier notification referenced unauthorized access to PayPal’s systems. The company has not yet clarified how both statements align.

What makes this incident more serious than common phishing attempts is that the attacker appears to have gained direct access to internal systems rather than simply tricking users into giving away credentials. In recent years, many PayPal-related warnings have involved fake emails, fraudulent phone calls, or scam messages. In this case, however, the breach involved back-end access tied to loan application data.

Some affected users reported that their passwords were automatically reset as a precaution. Security experts recommend that anyone who receives a breach notification should immediately change their password. They should also enable two-factor authentication and closely monitor account activity for unfamiliar transactions. Even users who were not contacted may consider reviewing their security settings for added protection.

PayPal has not confirmed whether any funds were permanently lost as a result of the breach. Typically, financial institutions investigate unauthorized transactions and may reimburse customers if fraud is confirmed. However, the longer timeline of this incident highlights the importance of regular monitoring and early detection.

At this stage, the breach appears limited in scope, affecting a relatively small number of customers. Still, the fact that unauthorized access reportedly lasted for several months will likely prompt further scrutiny. As investigations continue, users are encouraged to stay alert and follow official updates from PayPal regarding any new developments.