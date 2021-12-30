PBS in Collaboration with Punjab University Organizes a Digital Census Workshop

The conventional way of carrying out a census in any country or region is a tiresome and lengthy process. Therefore, a number of countries around the world have made the census digital with the help of modern technology. However, in Pakistan, the previous census was carried out through conventional means and according to experts, it wasn’t wholly accurate. Therefore, in order to tackle this, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) in collaboration with the Punjab University organized a workshop to shed light on the importance of the digital census.

The participants in a workshop on digital census pledged to use the latest technologies, techniques, and infrastructure in order to guarantee the accuracy of data and results in the upcoming 7th Population and Housing Census 2022.

The workshop was attended by the Chief Statistician Dr Naeemuz Zafar, PU College of Statistical and Actuarial Sciences Principal Prof Dr. Sohail Chand, Census Commissioner Dr Amjad Javaid Sandhu, Focal Person for Population Census and Punjab Bureau of Statistics DG Sajid Rasul along with the representatives of numerous provincial departments, research institutions, universities, organizations, and students.

The Significance of the Digital Census:

Punjab University’s Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar threw light on the significance of census and population data. He said that intelligent nations always use their energies and wisdom in a smart manner to move forward. Furthermore, the official pointed out that the accurate facts and figures assisted in utilizing resources in an efficient manner. Moreover, the availability of accurate data and figures assists in allocating resources according to the requirement and, therefore, it holds great importance.

Digital Census to be Hold after Every 5 years:

On the other hand, Focal Person on Digital Census Sarwar Gondal told that the PBS would carry out a digital census after every 5 years. It would be going to happen for the first time in the history of Pakistan. Though, it is only possible by using the latest tools and technologies and adopting the best international practices. Mr. Sarwar added that the geotagging of every structure, tablet-based and self-enumeration mechanism would build the trust of stakeholders and it can lead to a successful digital census.

Check out? Ericsson Pakistan & MoiTT Hold a Meeting to Discuss Digitalization & Skill Development