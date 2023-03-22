PBS Urges the Authorities to Stop Census Officials from Using Social Media

Advertisement

The digital census has been taking place in the country since the start of this month. Recently, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has raised serious concerns regarding social media usage by officials during the census. In this regard, PBS has instructed the provincial governments to issue clear directives to census officials to refrain from engaging in social media activities. According to the bureau, it could contribute to the propagation of false or unreliable information.

Advertisement

PBS expressed its concerns in a letter addressed to all provincial census commissioners, the chief commissioner of Islamabad, local government departments, all census district officers, and all officers and officials of government departments participating in the census, and requested that the appropriate directives be issued regarding the matter.

PBS statement in the letter:

Advertisement

Some TikTokers intentionally and even some census enumerators are involved in uploading content on social media platforms which are causing unnecessary embarrassment for the census authorities both at the provincial and federal level.

The letter further stated that government employees are prohibited from engaging in unauthorized disclosure of official information or sharing of official documents they encounter in the course of their duties, or from participating in the dissemination of any information pertaining to government matters that appears to be unauthentic and misleading at first glance.

Yet, despite the explicit instructions and guiding legislative framework, it has been noted that some census officials frequently participate in activities that violate the essential norms of official conduct. Furthermore, PBS also asked to take strict action against those who are unlawfully engaged in uploading unauthentic and misleading media content regarding the digital census.

Advertisement

Check out? PBS in Collaboration with Punjab University Organizes a Digital Census Workshop