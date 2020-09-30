The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the implementation of the e-Filing and Office Automation System (e-FOAS) solution at PCB. In simple words, the project is aimed at making the PCB fully digitized as it the need for time because of two main reasons. One is that the world is rapidly moving towards a digital age and the second reason is climate urgency as the paper is manufactured from trees.

PCB Signs MoU with PITB to Become Fully Digitized

The project intends to make the PCB office environment paperless. Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor and Chief Executive Officer PCB Waseem Khan signed on behalf of their respective boards.

On the occasion, the chairman PITB said,

e-FOAS is a product of PITB and has been developed with the vision to fully automate the official disposal of work electronically which will result in better efficiency and will be a step towards the paperless environment at PCB.

PCB General Manager (IT) Junaid Babar Khan explained, “The PCB was looking for a solution for electronic approvals with tracking to evade delays in approvals along with the management of office files for a quick reference/retrieval of information concerning any official matter or approvals or history.”

Junaid Babar further said,

The e-FOAS has been developed by PITB with rich tools to help the PCB in its day to day office operations. This will not only help saving time and cost but also bring efficiency, enhancement, and control that how official approvals are processed and data is maintained plus help to archive the old data.

Check out? PITB Launches Yaran-e-Watan Website for Voluntary Registration of Overseas Pakistani Doctors