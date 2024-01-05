PCJCCI Proposes Digital Economy Model For Pakistan

According to the latest reports, the Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) called for converting the industrial economy of Pakistan to a digital economy. China has achieved remarkable results in this field and now PCJCCI suggests the same model for Pakistan. President of PCJCCI, Moazzam Ghurki, stated at a think tank meeting that:

“Pakistan should set up integrated computing network hubs across the country to boost the digital economy and provide new impetus for the sector’s development.”

Data Industry Will Play A Significant Role In The Transition From An Industrial Economy To Digital Economy

Reports claim that the big data industry will be a pivotal driving force in the transition from an industrial economy to a digital economy. It is anticipated to make a big push to constantly rev the development of 5G networks and 1,000M fiber optic networks to create a new intelligent ecosystem.

According to Ghurki, the data center computing equipment will be fundamental accelerators for the development of new technologies and industries for instance artificial intelligence, big data, and blockchain. Moreover, it will help fuel digital transformation and high-quality development. He proposed to imitate the Chinese model of setting up national computing network hubs in key areas. For instance, the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, the Yangtze River Delta region, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the Chengdu-Chongqing city cluster, Guizhou province and the Inner Mongolia autonomous region, in major business cities of Pakistan, including Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Hyderabad and Gilgit Baltistan.

According to the senior vice president of PCJCCI, Fang Yulong stated that the national computing network will facilitate the free flow of data and smoothen economic circulation. In addition to that, the hubs will also play a key role as the new drivers of economic growth. They will also support the national big data strategy. If we talk about China, the country has planned to construct national integrated computing network hubs as part of the government’s ongoing efforts. The basic goal is to rev the “new infrastructure” construction and promote green, high-quality development of the digital economy. Fang Yulong stated:

“We can also adapt this technique to boost the development of super-large and large-scale data centers and build data center clusters in key regions, supporting businesses such as industrial internet, financial securities, disaster warning, telemedicine, and video calls.”

According to Hamza Khalid, vice president of PCJCCI, the new movement will help to attain a structural balance between data centers in eastern and western regions. It will help to boost innovation in big data applications, enhance efficiency in the use of computing resources, and encourage green, high-quality development.