PEACE, the first Chinese submarine cable system set to operate in Pakistan

PEACE Cable International Network Co., Ltd (PEACE Cable) and Cyber Internet Services (Cybernet), the leading Internet and data communication network service provider, have completed the construction and laying of PEACE submarine cable infrastructure in Pakistan. The Pakistan-Egypt segment of PEACE has completed final splicing, allowing connectivity from Karachi, Pakistan to Marseille, France to be operational.

The 5,800-kilometer-long PEACE Pakistan-Egypt segment connects Karachi, Pakistan, and Zafarana, Egypt. Karachi and Zafarana landings were completed in March and December 2021, respectively. Furthermore, the Mediterranean segment of new submarine cable, which connects Marseille, France, to Abu Talat, Egypt, has achieved RFS in March 2022. As a result, the PEACE cable system’s route from Pakistan to France is now complete and ready for use.

It is the start of a new submarine chapter for the Pakistan market, and we are very excited to expand connectivity in this region.” “We have completed a key segment of the new submarine cable system, from Pakistan to France, which will have a tremendous impact on the digital landscape in Pakistan,” says Maroof Ali Shahani, COO of Cybernet. At the heart of what we do is creating an enabling environment for businesses and consumers. In an ever-changing technological landscape, the cable system will help the country stay connected to the rest of the world.”

Cybernet and PEACE Cable signed a landing agreement in 2019. Cybernet, PEACE’s landing partner in Pakistan, has built the country’s cutting-edge Cable Landing Station in Karachi, allowing global carriers, Content Delivery Networks (CDNs), content providers, and virtually all IT-enabled firms to tap into submarine cable capacity at easily accessible-points across Pakistan.